Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me

Kim Huang (left) with Godfrey Gao two days before his death
PHOTO: Instagram/kimstarworld
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

People joke around with the phrase "famous last words" but this is one instance many would have hoped did not come to pass.

Last Thursday (Nov 28), Godfrey Gao's hairstylist, Kim Huang, penned a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on Instagram which revealed Godfrey was indeed feeling under the weather and had reservations about filming Chase Me — the Chinese variety show which the 35-year-old was shooting when he collapsed and died on Nov 27.

Chase Me sees young athletic celebrities tackle a physically intensive obstacle course that involves lots of running.

In the post, Huang wrote eloquently: "That day (Nov 25), you said the recent weather in Taipei left people feeling unwell. You also felt like you were having a cold and told me to take care of myself because the weather was unpredictable. You said you wanted a trim because you were going to shoot a reality show the following day.

"You said it was a physically challenging programme and you were worried you could not complete it. I gave you a pat on the shoulder and told you not to worry because these tests mean nothing to you. You exercised regularly, played basketball and worked out at the gym."

Huang also revealed that Godfrey intended to come back after the shoot wrapped on Nov 28 to get his hair spruced up for the wedding of former professional basketball player, James Mao. Godfrey, who is a close friend of Mao, was supposed to be a groomsman at the Nov 29 wedding.

View this post on Instagram

萬萬沒想到2019-11-25的午后卻是我這一輩子最後一次為你剪頭髮跟合照 2天前不就還這樣好好的一個人就坐在我面前讓我剪頭髮還跟我合影而已嗎？ 回想那一天午后你過來的時候還特地帶你平常喜歡喝的，山蘭居的熱咖啡要給我喝， 然後你說，你也還沒有吃中餐， 那叫外送進來一起吃中餐， 我請助手Vic 為你點了祥發， 每次你來時都會吃的鴛鴦臘醋味蒸飯、 天天煲靚例湯 我們還正在一邊說說笑笑的聊著天、 包廂的電視裡突然開始換播出講台語的新聞， 我說你聽得懂台語喔？轉別台看呀！ 你望著我笑說出：哇聽嗚啊！呵 還在笑你那不標準的台語而已， 至此時我真的還無法相信，才事隔2天 想起那一天你跟我說台北這幾天的天氣讓人感到很不舒服， 你感覺自己似乎已經有一點感冒了 還對我說最近天氣都變來變去的， 叫我自己也要照顧好身體，別感冒了！ 你說你隔天要去參與一個實境秀節目的錄影，就先小修一下 你還說那是一個超高挑戰體能、體力的節目 擔心自己會無法達成， 我還對你拍了肩說，安啦!!! 這些考驗對你來說哪算什麼啊， 你行的、肯定是沒問題的！ 更何況你平常都有維持運動的習慣、打藍球還有在健身、 所以那些對你來說根本不算什麼吧， 然後，你說很快，你錄完節目星期四就回來， 星期四想要再過來， 讓我再幫你整理一下頭髮， 因為隔天星期五要去參加你好兄弟毛毛的婚禮， 你要帥帥的去當他的伴郎， 而且我們還說好下週要約一天去吃火鍋的， 還說要到我家裡幫我看看我剛剛才重新裝潢的樣子、要再給我一些建議 想起那天在你要離開下樓的時候 外面下著雨、我問你有沒有帶雨傘！ 你說沒關係， 你用身上的衣服遮一下衝到停車場就可以了， 我說這樣子不好吧！你不是說你已經有一點感冒了！而且頭髮才剛剛剪帥帥的！不要淋雨啦、我撐你過去拿車不就好了！ 你笑望回我：好啊！謝謝，那麻煩你一下， 我就撐你走去停車場 在短短2分鐘的路途我們還在說說笑笑的， 到了停車場電梯口你還笑望著跟我說， 先走囉， 那我們就星期四再見喔•••••• 怎麼，這所有卻都成了• 最後• 孝順的善心的陽光的敬業的溫暖的貼心的你 今天就是星期四了耶！高飛@godfreygao

A post shared by Kim H • & Hair Elite (@kimstarworld) on

He continued describing his time with Godfrey as they walked to his car. Huang had offered to shelter Godfrey as it was raining and the latter didn't have an umbrella.

Huang added: "In the short two-minute walk (to the car), we were talking and laughing. When we reached the elevator lobby of the carpark, you looked at me, smiled, and said, 'I'll make a move first. We'll meet again on Thursday.' Why has all of these become our final memories?"

GODFREY WAS SUPPOSED TO PROPOSE

In another tribute by Godfrey's good friend, television personality Darren Jiang, it was revealed that Godfrey had plans to propose to 23-year-old Bella Su. The pair dated for three years but had been low-key about their relationship.

Jiang uploaded a video on Instagram, Weibo and YouTube on Dec 2 where he read a letter he had penned to Godfrey. He said: "When we checked up on each other a few days ago, you suddenly asked me, 'Where you at?' I said that I was travelling in Europe, but in a few days, we could catch up and chat.

"But now, I finally found out why all of a sudden you were checking where I was, because you would like me to be a witness at the two families' big dinner, as you were ready to start a new life in a new direction."

CELEBS SAY CHASE ME IS "EXHAUSTING" AND "DIFFICULT"

After news of Godfrey's death broke, some celebrities spoke out about the physically demanding obstacles that participants have to face in the show.

Chinese actress Elaine Zhong, who dropped out of the night-time show, described it as "exhausting" in a Weibo chat with her fans.

Elaine Zhong dropped out of Chase Me after filming two episodes. PHOTOS: Weibo/Elaine Zhong

In a screenshot of a conversation circulating on Weibo, the actress wrote: "Thinking about it, (his death) is not impossible because it's (the show) really exhausting. The strain is too much for the heart to take. I filmed for two weeks and decided resolutely not to continue.

"It's no joke. It's easy for something bad to happen. I took half a month to recover after I completed the filming."

A clip of Hong Kong singer-actor William Chan talking about the show also surfaced on Weibo and he described it as "really difficult".

William Chan described Chase Me as "really difficult". PHOTO: Weibo/William Chan

He said: "Filming Chase Me is really difficult. It would be around 6 to 7am by the time we wrapped up and returned to the hotel. I've always said I love to exercise but never to this extent. Not to the extent of running all the way till morning."

According to netizens who claimed to be at the scene, Godfrey said "I can't go on" before he fell.

PUBLIC FUNERAL SERVICE SET FOR DEC 6

Godfrey's management agency, JetStar Entertainment, announced on Weibo that there will be a public funeral service on Dec 6, from 10am to 5pm (Singapore time).

ALSO READ: Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour

They wrote: "We understand that fans and friends wish to say their goodbyes to Godfrey in person. Hence, the funeral parlour will be open to public on Dec 6, from 10am to 5pm, for them to pay their respects."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities death Social media Funeral

TRENDING

Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours

SERVICES