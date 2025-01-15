'Gorgeous just like mummy': Christy Chung and teen daughters grace magazine cover together

Kids grow up all too quickly, but for children of celebrities, their transformation can seem to be almost overnight.

Hong Kong celebrity Christy Chung graced the cover of Chic magazine recently with her two younger daughters, Jaden, 16, and Cayla, 14.

The teenagers looked glamorous and decidedly grown up as they took their places beside their radiant mum.

In a video montage which Christy shared on her Instagram account on Jan 10, the 54-year-old mother of three seemed very much like a proud mama bear as she embraced the two girls with a big smile.

Missing from the pictures was Christy's eldest daughter, Yasmine Ross, 27. But the latter made sure to voice her support for her younger half-siblings.

"So stunning!" Yasmine wrote in a comment to her mother's post, to which Christy replied, "Just missing you," along with a sad-faced emoji.

Just like Yasmine, who followed in her mum's beauty queen footsteps and came in first runner-up in Miss Chinese Vancouver 2021, Jaden and Cayla have both grown up in the spotlight.

As children, they'd modelled for magazines and appeared in photoshoots alongside their mum. And in recent years, it seems they are slowly coming into their own.

Jaden had already captured the attention of netizens two years ago, after Christy posted pictures of her 14th birthday celebration. Many praised Jaden's innocent, doll-like features, with some calling her the "purest second-generation star".

Youngest daughter, Cayla, meanwhile, has also been said to resemble Christy the most among her children.

Jaden and Cayla already have over 110k followers each on their Instagram accounts.

Netizens who commented on Christy's post praised the girls' beauty, attributing it to their "good genes".

"So gorgeous, just like mummy", wrote one commenter. "Gorgeous! But their mum is the ultimate queen!" another quipped.

"Time flies, the beautiful babies are all grown up," commented a Weibo user.

