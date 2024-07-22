Gossip mill: 2NE1 reunites for world tour, (G)I-dle in hot water with the Red Cross for outfit, Dee Hsu terrified on Singapore reverse bungee ride

2NE1 reunites for world tour

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9sHJcKT0yB/?hl=en[/embed]

2NE1 is back!

The popular second-generation girl group is embarking on a world tour for their 15th anniversary after being unceremoniously disbanded in 2016.

The head of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk, announced the news yesterday (July 21) on the company's YouTube page discussing their plans for 2025, less than a month after he confirmed a meetup with the four 2NE1 members — CL, Park Bom, Sandara Park and Minzy.

CL was also spotted outside the YG Entertainment building less than a week ago.

Hyun-suk shared that "YG's first-ever successful group 2NE1" will be kicking off their world tour starting with Seoul in October, and Osaka and Tokyo in November and December.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9s3waHV0olA&ab_channel=YGENTERTAINMENT[/embed]

CL, Sandara and Minzy also shared a graphic on social media which showed the four band members and said, "Welcome back".

Park Bom hasn't posted yet, with her last Instagram post being a reunion photoshoot 2NE1 did back in May.

"Park Bom, wake up," a fan commented with a sobbing emoji.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7CKLzexDRA/?img_index=1[/embed]

Sandara and CL will be performing at Waterbomb Singapore.

(G)I-dle in hot water with the Red Cross for outfit

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9mb8ZjvZMM/?hl=en[/embed]

(G)I-dle is facing controversy for their sexy lifeguard outfits during a recent performance, but not with the professionals who supervise pools and beaches.

The members wore a red and white outfit for their performance on KBS' Music Bank on July 19 with the Red Cross' symbol on their tops and shorts, and the Korean chapter of the humanitarian organisation has made a statement over its unauthorised use.

South Korea's National Red Cross Act states that the use of the "Red Cross emblem or any emblem similar thereto for business or advertising purposes" without authorisation from the organisation or "a military medical institution" is liable for fines up to 10 million won (S$9,700).

[[nid:694479]]

According to South Korean publication MHN Sports, the Korean Red Cross said: "There was no request for approval from (G)I-dle regarding the use of the Red Cross emblem."

They added that, after the issue is raised by the International Institute of Humanitarian Law which manages the emblem, the Korean Red Cross plans to submit a plan to prevent recurrence of misuse.

"However, since there was no intentional misuse, no fines or penalties will be imposed," they added.

Some netizens also found the outfits distasteful, calling them "sexualised" and "too provocative".

Dee Hsu terrified on Singapore reverse bungee ride

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9kS_4ATYdm/[/embed]

Taiwanese host Dee Hsu was in Singapore with her husband Mike and three daughters — Elly, 18, Lily, 16, and 12-year-old Alice — recently, and one of the attractions they visited was the Slingshot at Boat Quay.

Dee and Alice rode the reverse bungee ride together, and so did Elly and Lily.

Footage of the ride was shared by Dee, 46, but is no longer available on her profile. It's been reposted by fan pages, though.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9rb-VWzhYz/[/embed]

Both Alice and Dee look nervous before the ride even starts, but Dee has a particularly terrified grimace on her face.

As they are shot up into the air, Alice is screaming albeit with a smile on her face but poor Dee looks to be absolutely losing it, screaming, "Oh my god", "Save me" and swearing.

Alice appeared to have gone for the ride another time and added the experience to her Instagram Stories, writing: "My soul left my body".

From her Highlights, it appears that the Slingshot wasn't the only adventurous thing the family did — they also went to iFly Singapore, which offers indoor skydiving experiences in a wind tunnel at Sentosa.

[[nid:694505]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.