Gossip mill: BTS' V updates fans he's 'working out hard', Ron Ng crowdsources for retired co-star Kate Tsui, Korean Waterbomb festival comes to Singapore

BTS' V updates fans he's 'working out hard'

All seven members of the K-pop boy band BTS are currently serving in the military, and member V posted an update for fans on his Instagram Story today (April 12).

"Are you all doing well? I'm doing well, exercising healthily, wearing my cool black uniform, and doing some awesome training!" wrote the 28-year-old, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung.

"I went on a vacation and so I celebrated Na PD's birthday, and had a great time catching up with friends and talking about the army.

He added that he's "working out hard" and currently weighs 75kg: "But the men in my unit are in great shape, so I need to work harder. I'll try my best."

Na PD refers to producer-director Na Young-seok, who worked with V in the 2023 variety show Jinny's Kitchen.

V, who enlisted in December 2023, is currently serving in the military police special forces and will be discharged in June 2025 along with leader RM.

Ron Ng crowdsources for retired co-star Kate Tsui

It's been over a decade since they last acted together in the 2013 drama Season of Love, and Hong Kong actor Ron Ng has revealed that he's lost contact with his former co-star Kate Tsui.

Appearing on a recent online talk show by Harry Ng and Brian Chow, the 44-year-old was asked if he still stays in touch with Kate, also 44.

"I can't find her," he admitted.

"She's not in Hong Kong?" asked Harry.

Ron said: "I tried looking for her. If you (viewers) see her, let her know I'm looking for her.

"I want to ask how she's been doing because we haven't met for a long time. We were after all old partners."

In 2019, Kate announced her departure from showbiz. At the time, she said she would be pursuing a PhD in psychology in Europe.

Korean Waterbomb festival comes to Singapore

K-pop fans will have the chance to beat the heatwave with their favourite idols this August as the iconic annual Korean Waterbomb Festival is making its way to Singapore.

One of the largest summer music festivals in South Korea, Waterbomb typically hosts performances by K-pop, K-hip hop and EDM acts with epic water gun battles in between.

While the lineup for Singapore hasn't been revealed, it is confirmed that more than 10 acts will be in attendance.

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 will be held on Aug 24 and 25. Early-bird pre-sale tickets for UOB cardholders will be on May 2, while those for the general public can be purchased on May 3 through KKday.

Besides South Korea and Singapore, the music festival also has stops in Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh.

The Seoul stop will boast stars like Shinee's Taemin, Chungha, Bibi, Twice's Nayeon and Mamamoo's Hwasa.

