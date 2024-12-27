Gossip mill: Byeon Woo-seok gifts iPhones to staff, Yoo Ah-in sells $5.8m home to 7-year-old, Winner's Mino booked for alleged military act violation

Byeon Woo-seok gifts iPhones to staff

It's been a busy year for South Korean actor Byeon Woo-seok following his meteoric rise to fame in 2024 but he didn't forget to show appreciation to his co-workers.

On Dec 26, posts from the staff in his talent management agency Varo Entertainment circulated on social media as they shared that he had gifted them iPhones and iPads.

"Thank you for the surprise gift. You're a warm-hearted person," wrote one staff member on their Instagram Story.

His makeup artist also shared that she received an iPad Pro, writing: "The best gift in 2024."

Woo-seok, 33, became a worldwide sensation following his role as Ryu Sun-jae in Lovely Runner, one of this year's hit K-dramas.

He created such a buzz that the term "Sun-jae syndrome" was used to describe his massive popularity in South Korea.

Yoo Ah-in sells $5.8m home to 7-year-old

Amid his ongoing drug trial, South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in reportedly sold his 6.3 billion won (S$5.8 million) home to a seven-year-old child of a CEO couple of a well-known fashion brand.

The sales contract was signed on Nov 20, and the ownership transfer was finalised recently. The child, whose surname is Park, was said to have paid for the detached house in the fashionable district of Itaewon fully in cash as there is no mortgage loan.

Ah-in, 38, had previously shown the mansion, which has four levels, on the MBC entertainment programme I Live Alone.

In September this year, he was sentenced to one year in prison and fined two million won for abusing illegal drugs. He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of a drug programme, and pay approximately 1.5 million won in forfeiture.

His appeal hearing was held on Dec 24 and the prosecutors again sought a prison sentence of four years.

Winner's Mino booked for alleged military act violation

Song Min-ho, known mononymously as Mino, from the K-pop boy group Winner has been formally booked for allegedly violating South Korea's Military Service Act. The 31-year-old was accused of neglecting his duties as a public service worker.

The Seoul Mapo police made the announcement on Dec 26 following a request from the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) to investigate the matter.

If the allegations of negligence are proven true, Mino, who recently completed his service on Dec 23, may have his discharge revoked and be required to serve additional time to account for the period in question.

