Winner's Mino and Park Ju-hyun reportedly dating

They met on the set of the 2022 film Seoul Vibe.

According to South Korean media Newsen today (Dec 18), Song Min-ho - also known as Mino in the K-pop boy band Winner - and actress Park Ju-hyun are dating.

The two are said to have been together for over two years.

Their agencies YG Entertainment and 935 Entertainment responded that it was difficult to confirm the news as it pertains to their private life.

Back in 2022, Mino, now 31, had sent 30-year-old Ju-hyun a coffee truck to the set of her drama Forbidden Marriage.

Ju-hyun had also attended Mino's brand launch Sensorama that same year, taking to her Instagram to show support.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CjKZ7XypHq1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Mino, who is currently going through his military service as a public service worker, is under investigation following allegations of him neglecting his duties.

Paparazzi-style media Dispatch claimed in a report yesterday that he's been manipulating his attendance record to overuse his military leave.

While YG Entertainment denied the allegations, the Military Manpower Administration confirmed to South Korean media that they've launched a formal investigation.

He is due to be discharged on Dec 23.

