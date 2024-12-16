'I couldn't see the future': Jeon So-min reveals she worked in cafe after leaving Running Man

When Jeon So-min announced last October that she would be leaving long-running South Korean variety show Running Man after six years, she explained she needed time to recharge herself.

However, the 38-year-old actress recently revealed that it was also a time of uncertainty for her.

So-min and her Sorry Not Sorry co-star Choi Daniel appeared in the latest episode of Running Man member Ji Suk-jin's YouTube talk show released on Dec 13, where he caught up with her.

"I was able to pick up some projects relatively quickly after leaving Running Man. I filmed a movie about three to four months later… and now I am filming the drama Sorry Not Sorry," she shared.

Despite a seemingly busy schedule, So-min revealed that she was actually "so worried".

She told 58-year-old Suk-jin: "I couldn't see the future because I didn't have anything planned. I went over budget when I moved to a new home. When I left Running Man, I was wondering how I could survive in this difficult industry, so I got a part-time job at my friend's cafe."

She revealed the cafe was in a building in Sangam-dong which houses broadcasting station Channel A and drama production company Studio Dragon.

So-min added: "When customers entered the cafe and saw me, they started looking around to see if there were cameras and asked me, 'Are you experiencing the cafe for a show or something?'

"The cafe owner let me work there under the condition that I wouldn't wear any mask or hat to increase their sales. I was paid the same hourly wage as the other employees there."

The experience was rejuvenating for So-min.

"It was fun. I had a part-time job at a cafe for a while when I was 29 and it reminded me of that time. The experience made me feel like I was back to that age again, when I was still chasing after my dream. I feel re-energised now," she shared.

[[nid:712549]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.