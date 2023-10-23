Jeon So-min to leave Running Man after 6 years

Fans of the long-running South Korean reality show Running Man are bidding goodbye to another cast member.

Jeon So-min will be departing from the show after six years, her agency King Kong By Starship confirmed today (Oct 23).

They wrote: "Considering that it was not a short relationship with the programme, she thought hard about it and after a long discussion with the cast members of Running Man, the production team and the agency she ultimately decided that she needs some time to recharge in order to show a better side of herself."

They added that the 37-year-old will be filming her last episode on Oct 30 and thanked everyone who "cried and laughed" with her on Running Man.

So-min joined the show as a regular cast member in April 2017 and is known for being funny and bubbly.

Fans took to the comments section of her latest Instagram post to send their well wishes.

"I heard you're leaving Running Man! I'll look forward to Jeon So-min as an actor from now on," wrote one fan in Korean.

"Thank you for the past six years, you will always be a member of Running Man, I will always support you," said another.

During her time in Running Man, she also took on guest roles in K-dramas like So I Married an Anti Fan (2021) and Delivery Man (2023) and a lead role in Cleaning Up (2022).

