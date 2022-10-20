Staying in Singapore for 180 years? Running Man host Jeon So-min 'caught' at Singapore immigration while on holiday

Jeon So-min is a regular cast member on the popular South Korean reality gameshow Running Man.

One thing she couldn't escape from, though, were the immigration officers at Changi Airport when she was in town last month for a holiday.

In a recent episode of the show, the 36-year-old actress-model recounted how she was "caught" and detained for questioning when she was getting her passport checked at Changi Airport.

"Is it because you don't speak English?" asked fellow cast member Yang Se-chan.

So-min replied that it wasn't the case, but shared she was brought to an "investigation room".

What made the situation more worrying was that So-min was alone at the time as her travel companion, TV producer Seon Myeong, had already passed through immigration before her.

While in the room, officers "kept checking my departure date", said So-min, and asked her repeatedly about when she was leaving.

"They seemed very serious and kept asking when I'd leave," shared So-min of the interrogation process.

She added that officers also questioned: "Are you sure you're going back to South Korea?" and that their persistence made her wonder why they "cared so much" about when she was leaving.

Turns out, it was all just a big mistake — on So-min's part, that is.

So-min was supposed to spend only five days in Singapore but had filled in the departure date on her arrival card as Oct 2, 2202 instead of Oct 2, 2022 — a full 180 years later.

Hearing her gaffe, the other cast members could not help but react in a mix of horror and laughter.

Co-star Haha joked that So-min should have told them, "Sorry, sorry, empty head."

Thankfully, So-min did eventually get to enjoy her time on our sunny island in the end and reported that her holiday "was really fun", although no chilli crabs were had.

Based on their conversation, So-min appeared to have hit the clubs in town and was spotted in a "pretty bikini" by cast-mate Song Ji-hyo while on a video call. Spicy.

