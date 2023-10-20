'Watch me queue for 9 hours and fail': Ahn Hyo-seop fan lines up at MBS and gets only glimpse of him

Sometimes you tried your best but you still don't succeed. This fan is one of them.

Canadian-born Korean actor Ahn Hyo-seop and Korean-American singer-actress Krystal Jung were in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 18) for the opening of Ralph Lauren and Ralph's Coffee store in Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and fans flocked to see the two stars.

One fan in particular, queued nine hours to see Hyo-seop.

Naming the video "Watch me queue for nine hours and fail to see Hyo-seop", TikTok user Ichingneo took viewers through her day as she attempted to get up close with the 28-year-old Business Proposal heartthrob.

"People are going for their A-Levels while I'm going to MBS to queue for Ahn Hyo-seop," she wrote on her TikTok post.

She mentioned how she boarded a bus at 10.15am and was worried about not being the "first few" queueing at the venue as the event was said to start at 5.30pm.

After taking the MRT train and reaching Bayfront station at 10.48am and a toilet break, Ichingneo was excited to find out that she was first in line.

At 1pm, she said security moved fans to a waiting area where she held up a sign with Hyo-seop's name in Korean characters and posed with a friend.

The wait turned out to be longer than expected: "Time check 6.17pm and no one is here."

After local actresses Rebecca Lim and Joanne Peh's arrival, the man of the hour finally made his appearance at 7.30pm.

However, much to Ichingneo's disappointment, she merely got a look of Hyo-seop from far away for a few seconds.

"Hyo-seop finally appeared… but what did we queue for," she lamented, adding crying emojis.

Ending the video on a bittersweet note, she attached a photo of herself and her friend having a meal: "We are ok… I think."

Netizens in the comments shared how they had the same experience.

"Got a two-second clip of him waving from like six meters away after waiting hours," said one netizen.

Another complained about the security: "They were supposed to move us to the other fanzone… Which they didn't and allowed all the latecomers to fill up the main area."

"I don't know whether to laugh or cry," another commented.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com



