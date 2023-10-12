Kim Se-jeong shares pre-concert rituals ahead of Singapore performance

After a few K-drama stints, she's back to releasing music and holding concerts.

South Korean singer-actress Kim Se-jeong is hitting our shores on Oct 27 for her first concert tour and AsiaOne spoke to her in an interview today (Oct 12) to find out more.

"I'm excited to see the fans and their happy reactions," the 27-year-old, clad in a hoodie and full of smiles, told us.

She then shared how she feels happy every time she visits her hometown and sees her family there, reminding her of how she wants her fans to experience such happiness too.

We asked her about her pre-concert rituals and she listed them down: "Before a concert, I always eat, drink and go to the toilet. But one thing I try not to do is nod off."

She added that she tries to remain focused during performances and mentioned a memorable moment during her Philippines stop.

"The fans were so loud, I couldn't hear the sound from my in-ear monitors. That surprised me," she recalled.

While many may know Se-jeong from her recent K-dramas like Business Proposal (2022) and The Uncanny Counter 2 (2023), she was previously a member of the K-pop groups I.O.I and Gugudan before she made her acting debut in the 2017 drama School 2017.

After the disbandment of both groups, she went on to release solo singles and mini albums, her last one being her second mini album in 2021 titled I'm.

Her recent album Door is her first full-length one and marks her return to music after nearly two years.

When asked to choose one song from the album that reflects a chapter of her life, Se-jeong replied Sea of Hope represented her well.

For fans attending the concert though, there's more to look forward to than just her newly released album as she will be performing songs that haven't been released yet.

The concert will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Oct 27, 8pm, and you can get your tickets on the Sistic website.

