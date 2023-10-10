Got7's Park Jin-young goes viral for military performance; here are 6 other Korean stars serving looks in their uniforms

He's been stealing hearts in the K-pop and K-drama scene. Now he's doing the same in the army.

Park Jin-young from the K-pop boy band Got7 is currently doing his mandatory military service after enlisting in May this year.

Last Friday (Oct 6), videos of the 29-year-old performing Jeon Somi's Fast Forward at the 2023 Army Fest in his uniform went viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The post garnered over 55,000 likes, but a quote from a netizen gained even more attention for how hilarious it was.

"This is what they mean by 'serve' when K-pop idols have to enlist. This is what you're supposed to do in the battlefield to make opponents fold," they joked.

this is what they mean by SERVE when they say kpop idols have to enlist btw https://t.co/ynVKtjFNJH — AARON (@lidolmix) October 6, 2023

While many of us internationally thank Jin-young for his service to country and humanity, here are six other Korean stars also serving looks in their uniforms.

BTS' Jin

Arguably the most iconic face in the Korean army now, Worldwide Handsome Jin of BTS was named an "elite soldier" in July, an honorary title for his outstanding physical performance and sociable personality.

A few days later, the 30-year-old was reportedly promoted to the rank of corporal two months ahead of schedule.

Later that month, he made international headlines for indirectly stopping a robbery in Brazil while serving in the military in South Korea.

BTS' J-hope

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwAE50Tprts/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Of course we couldn't leave out fellow BTS member J-hope.

The 29-year-old is currently in the Special Forces unit, and took to Weverse on Oct 6 to share how he somewhat feels as "content" as he does when doing BTS activities.

He wrote: "I'm here to tell you that I'm doing very well and I'm becoming more mature. Always be healthy and don't get sick. Be careful not to catch a cold, our Army!"

Army refers to the fandom name for BTS.

Jang Ki-yong

You may know him as the charming detective in Come and Hug Me (2018) or the handsome photographer in Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021) also starring Song Hye-kyo.

Jang Ki-yong, 31, started his career as a model before pursuing acting, and is known to be multi talented as he's gone on music shows to sing and even rap.

During his service as a duty soldier from August 2021 to February 2023, he left fans swooning after performing Aloha by Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung-suk at the Busking Performance for Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo in November 2022.

Nam Da-reum

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CvfKN5irLEj/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A familiar face in the K-drama scene, former child actor Nam Da-reum is known for playing the younger counterpart of male leads in countless shows, including Ki-yong in Come and Hug Me.

Though he's only 21 years old, he completed his military service in August after enlisting last year.

Back then, he explained how serving in the military early was one of his goals: "After I come back, I will try to show you an improved version of myself as an adult and as an actor."

Recently, his mother, who manages his Instagram account, wrote: "Da-reum has completed his 546 days in the military. He has returned home… Congratulations on your discharge, son.".

Ong Seong-wu

WannaOne may have disbanded in 2019, but the love for their hit debut song Energetic is still going strong.

Former member Ong Seong-wu, 28, performed the song with a few soldiers at the 2023 Ground Forces Festival on Oct 6, leaving fans nostalgic.

If you're a Wannable who's missing him, his new K-drama Strong Girl Nam-soon is currently streaming on Netflix.

Nam Joo-hyuk

While many stars end up serving in the army, Nam Joo-hyuk is on a different path.

After his basic training, the 29-year-old's agency announced that he was assigned to the 32nd Infantry Division, a military police unit.

He recently sent fans swooning after emceeing at the 2023 Ground Forces Festival from Oct 6 to 8.

If you're looking for more stars who've recently completed their service, we have a list here.

ALSO READ: 'I felt so empty': Goblin star Gong Yoo reveals he wasn't happy after K-drama's success

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.