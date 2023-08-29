Jay Park, Running Man's Kim Jong-kook, Got7's Yugyeom and other Korean celebrities spotted at Singapore's UFC Fight Night

It must have been a star-studded night at the UFC Fight Night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last Saturday (Aug 26).

Besides catching all the action as South Korean mixed martial artist (MMA) Chan Sung-jung, also known as The Korean Zombie, took on American Max Holloway, audiences also spotted a few South Korean celebrities sitting in the arena.

In a TikTok video posted last Saturday, many of them were seen alighting from a coach bus outside the event venue.

Among them were Korean-American rappers Jay Park and pH-1, boy band Got7's youngest member Yugyeom, composer-producer Code Kunst, Running Man's strongman Kim Jong-kook and television presenter Jang Sung-kyu — who almost tripped on the small slope, among others.

Yugyeom and pH-1 even stopped to sign autographs for their fans.

The video has close to 1 million views at the time of writing.

Netizens were quite surprised as it is rather rare to see all these celebrities gathering all at once — much less arriving at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on the same bus.

However, other netizens also noted that Chan is signed under entertainment label AOMG, who was founded by Jay Park and manages some of these celebrities, so it might have been like a "company outing trip" for them.

Apart from them, actor Ha Seok-jin also posted on his Instagram page that he came to Singapore for a "one-night trip", tagging the sporting event.

Chan was ultimately knocked out by Holloway and announced his retirement from professional MMA after that.

In other footage that emerged on TikTok, Chan, with bruises on his face, was consoled by his friends and labelmates after the loss, with Yugyeom stepping forward to give him a hug and others giving him handshakes.

ALSO READ: 'I'm sorry to a lot of people': Fans worried for Hu Ge after his pensive post on anniversary of accident that killed assistant

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.