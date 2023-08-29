'I'm sorry to a lot of people': Fans worried for Hu Ge after his pensive post on anniversary of accident that killed assistant

Chinese actor Hu Ge stirred up quite a bit of concern among his fans recently in his Weibo posts.

The 40-year-old, who is best known for his works such as Chinese drama Nirvana on Fire, made a cryptic Weibo post on Aug 21 asking if his fans will continue to support him if he "stop acting for the next five years to do something more meaningful".

The post garnered the attention of his fans and while some jokingly asked if he is going on hiatus to "plant trees in the desert", and others just wanted him to be himself, there were also some fans who were concerned about whether he was drunk when he wrote the post.

Hu Ge responded indirectly to his post during a press conference for his new movie All Ears on Aug 27.

He said: "Maybe I am a strange person. To other people, I may be someone who displays unexpected behaviours or actions from time to time. Some people [who have seen my Weibo post] may wonder if I have drunk too much again or something, but that is not the case.

"For me, who I am deep down may be different from what others expect of me. I am always in a state of self-contradictory, entanglements and have a lot of my own inner struggles. But most of the time, I am suppressing and controlling them."

Hu Ge made another Weibo post early this morning (Aug 29), where he posted a photo of himself sporting a beard and looking dishevelled. The post has since been deleted.

He wrote: "I try, I try, I try to maintain calm. I'm sorry to a lot of people, I hope I can live up to this short life."

His depressing post sparked off another wave of concern among his fans and netizens, with many of them writing in the comment section, asking him if he was drunk again and others wondering if he was depressed.

One wrote: "Don't take everything too seriously, as long as we live, we will constantly make mistakes, make a fool of ourselves and embarrass ourselves. Just laugh it off and move on, there is really no need to constantly overly self-reflect on it."

"Your recent Weibo posts are not quite right, I hope you are not depressed," another netizen wrote.

Some fans also realised that today is the 17th anniversary of a serious car accident which killed his assistant and left him severely injured. Some wondered if he was upset thinking about it.

On Aug 29, 2006, Hu Ge met with an accident while travelling from Zhejiang to Shanghai. He suffered serious injuries to his face and his female assistant succumbed to her injuries.

Although Hu Ge's injuries were not life-threatening, the right side of his face was severely disfigured. He had over 100 stitches on his face and had to undergo several surgeries later to repair the scars. He also reportedly suffered from post-traumatic amnesia.

Twelve years later in an interview in 2018, he said that whenever he thinks about the accident, he will blame himself.

He shared: "I was able to survive probably because there are still some things that I have to do, or some mission that I have to complete. For the past 12 years, every time I think about it, I will blame myself, because I haven't found it (my mission) yet. I don't know what I should do.

"A lot of people thought that I have been living well for the past 12 years because I have made a good progression in my career, I am earning more money and have gained popularity, but I feel that this is not my meaning of living."

After deleting the Weibo post this morning, Hu Ge posted a selfie with a sun emoji, seemingly to assure his fans and netizens that he is alright.

