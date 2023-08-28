Marcus Chin raises over $20k donations for cancer-stricken getai singer Angie Lau

Local veteran radio host and comedian Marcus Chin has taken upon himself to help raise funds for Liu Lingling's sister, getai singer Angie Lau, after the latter announced recently that her cancer cells have spread.

In a report by Lianhe Zaobao yesterday (Aug 27), the 69-year-old, who is also chairman of the Singapore Artistes Association, said that once he knew about Angie's condition, he started raising funds by sending WhatsApp messages to artiste chat groups that he is in.

He did not expect that his message was further forwarded to other people and also shared on social media. This led to speculations that someone is impersonating Marcus and trying to scam others.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Marcus confirmed that he is indeed seeking donations for Angie and it is not a scam. He is aiming to raise $30,000 by Aug 31.

"I used WhatsApp to contact my artiste friends, because I think that this is the fastest, simplest, most low-key method and most unlikely to be used by scammers.

"Some artistes requested to donate anonymously, but I will record every donation that I received and will hand the amount and donation namelist over to Angie later," he said.

Marcus added that he will hand the money over to Angie personally in a livestream with her consent.

Angie, who is also a singing instructor, made an appearance on Lingling's Facebook livestream last Tuesday to elaborate on her condition.

The 55-year-old single mother of two children said that her brain tumour has increased in size and she can only go through electrotherapy and take medication to sustain her life. She added that her medical bills are "exorbitant" and requested for financial help.

Angie said then: "I don't even know if I can wake up the next morning."

Marcus also shared that he contacted local director Jack Neo to help spread the news at his walking event.

In the livestream of the event yesterday morning, Jack asked for assistance from his participants at the end of it.

A participant said that she is donating $5,000 in the same livestream.

In a Facebook post this morning, Jack reposted an announcement by the Singapore Artistes Association that they have received $27,300 in donations till date, and thanked everyone for their generosity.

