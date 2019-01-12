Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

CARMAN LEE REVEALS IF SHE WOULD EVER DATE CONDOR HEROES CO-STAR LOUIS KOO

It may have been over 20 years since Carman Lee and Louis Koo stole hearts as Xiaolongnü and Yang Guo in The Return of The Condor Heroes but fans are still harbouring hope that the pair may take their romance from reel to real life.

Well, Carman all but shut down that possibility when she was recently asked about the chances of a romantic relationship with Louis at a recent press event.

"Xiaolongnü definitely had feelings for Yang Guo. But after filming is completed, there is a need to walk away from the show," Carman said, drawing a clear line between acting and her personal life.

"I hope Louis finds his other half soon," the 52-year-old actress, who has reportedly been single for the past 10 years, added.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

While Carman may have shot down the possibility of dating Louis, 49, she is not opposed to acting as lovers with him.

"If I were the viewer, I would anticipate it too. But we definitely can't play siblings. We have to act as lovers or viewers will not be able to accept it," she laughed.

DID JOE CHEN REALLY FIND LOVE ON REALITY TV SHOW?

PHOTO: Mango TV

The 40-year-old actress recently sealed the deal with Malaysian painter Alan Chen when she agreed to be his girlfriend on the final episode of the Chinese variety show Meeting Mr. Right 2.

The show, which revolves around female celebs and their fathers' views on their love life, had set up Joe with Alan.

After getting to know each other over 12 episodes, the pair were asked to decide if they wanted to be together.

Of course, the touching moment when the couple made it official was captured on camera.

Walking out to the designated meeting point, Joe began tearing up when she saw Alan walking towards her with a bouquet of red roses.

"Let's be together," said Alan, before giving Joe a kiss on the forehead.

"Love hasn't given up on me," Joe said as she wiped away tears. "There's this person that can be so brave for my sake."

The emotional scene even had Joe's father, who was watching in the studio, all choked up.

But some viewers were a little sceptical about the coupling.

One Weibo user wrote: "Are they really together or is this just for the show?"

Another said: "Ever since Selina Jen and Derek Chang, I don't believe such things anymore. It's all scripted lies!"

Selina and Derek had appeared on the first season of Meeting Mr. Right, and had also made their relationship official on the show's final episode in April.

SHOW LUO OPENS UP ABOUT WHY HE COULDN'T ACKNOWLEDGE HIS MUM

Taiwanese singer Show Luo may love showing off his adorable relationship with mum Lin Hsiang-lan on social media now, but this wasn't always the case.

Hsiang-lan showed off her singing chops on the latest episode of the Chinese variety show Sing or Spin, where she and Show also talked about their "secret" mother-son relationship during his younger years.

Back in the day, Hsiang-lan had been in a band with Show's late father, Luo Zhong Qing. Zhong Qing would emcee and play the drums, while Hsing-lan would sing.

PHOTO: PBE Media

According to Show, Hsiang-lan banned him from calling her "Mum" in public in order to keep up her "idol" image for her fans.

Hsiang-lan also confessed that she used to tell her son to keep a distance from her.

Fortunately, the pair are now as close as can be.

Show even showed off a goofy selfie with his mum last month, writing: "No matter where I go to play, I have to bring my mum with me."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities actors singer



