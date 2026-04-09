Gossip mill: Cha Eun-woo pays tax bill reportedly at $11m, Angelina Jolie's daughter stars in K-pop music video, Hyun Bin named honorary officer by intelligence agency

Cha Eun-woo pays tax bill reportedly at $11m

South Korean idol-actor Cha Eun-woo has settled his tax bill, he wrote in a statement on Instagram yesterday (April 8).

The 29-year-old, who is a member of the K-pop group Astro and currently serving his mandatory military service, apologised for the "disappointment and confusion" caused by his tax evasion controversy.

"I respect the procedures and results of the National Tax Service, and to prevent further confusion, I have paid all related taxes. I will also faithfully engage in the remaining procedures," he said.

He took accountability, adding: "If there were parts I failed to review thoroughly, the responsibility lies entirely with me. I will not avoid blame by saying, 'I didn't know' or 'it was someone else's decision.'"

South Korean media reported he paid 13 billion won (S$11 million) to the National Tax Service.

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His agency Fantagio also released a statement where they acknowledged their "lack of management responsibility".

"As a company that must manage and support all aspects of our artists' activities, we failed to sufficiently review the matter in advance and recognise that there were shortcomings in our management process. We take this seriously and are reflecting on it."

Another actor under Fantagio, Kim Seon-ho had faced similar scrutiny and announced he had settled his taxes in February.

Angelina Jolie's daughter stars in K-pop music video

Shiloh Jolie, the daughter of American actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has appeared in a K-pop music video.

Shiloh was first shown in the April 2 teaser for K-pop singer and WJSN member Dayoung's music video What's A Girl To Do.

The music video was subsequently released on April 7, and Shiloh - credited as Shi - can be seen among the backup dancers.

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Dayoung's agency Starship Entertainment told South Korean publication Maeil Business Newspaper that the production team held open auditions in the US for the music video and Shiloh was selected in the final round.

"We did not know that she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt until after filming, and we found that out only by chance recently," they added.

Shiloh, who turns 20 in May, is one of Angelina and Brad's three biological children. She legally changed her last name from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie in August 2024.

Angelina also has biological twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, as well as three adopted children: Zahara Marley, Pax Thien and Maddox Chivan.

Hyun Bin named honorary officer by intelligence agency

Actor Hyun Bin has been named an honorary counterintelligence agent by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in South Korea.

NIS announced the news on April 7, saying the appointment was made to raise public awareness of expanded espionage laws following a recent legal revision.

The country's Criminal Act was revised in February to broaden the scope of espionage offences. According to The Korea Herald, the law expanded from espionage activities conducted by an enemy state to also include the leaking of state secrets to foreign countries or equivalent organisations.

Hyun Bin, 43, previously starred as NIS agent Park Dae-sik in the 2023 South Korean film The Point Men.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com