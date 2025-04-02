Gossip mill: Chantalle Ng dating longtime friend, ex-TVB actress now sells chicken feet, Leslie Cheung's partner pays tribute on his 22nd death anniversary

Chantalle Ng dating longtime friend

Chantalle Ng has revealed she is currently in a relationship.

The 29-year-old, whose drama Emerald Hill — The Little Nyonya Story is currently airing, told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published yesterday (April 1) that she has known her non-celebrity partner since they were young and they progressed from friends to lovers only in recent years.

She shared: "I actually prefer to announce our relationship because I don't wish to hide it, but my boyfriend hopes that we could have more privacy. He is a very reserved person, so I respect his opinion."

Chantalle also shared that her boyfriend is a "gentle and well-behaved" person. Her actress mum Lin Meijiao and friends have met him and like him.

She added that they are in a stable relationship and do not have marriage plans at the moment.

Ex-TVB actress now sells chicken feet

Former TVB actress Casper Chan is now a street vendor in China.

The 42-year-old, who debuted in showbiz after participating in the Miss Hong Kong 2000 pageant, shared in a Douyin Reel published on Sunday (March 30) about her experience.

She said: "When I was in TVB, I had worries about my age, just like everyone else. I was frequently worried about retrenchment… Facing a bottleneck in my career and being unmarried at the age of 30-plus, I decided to leave showbiz and try to develop my career elsewhere.

"But it wasn't as easy as I thought… So what if I told others that I have acting experience and participated in Miss Hong Kong? These couldn't help me find a good job."

She added in the Reel that after much consideration, she decided to set up her own street stall in Foshan Kungfu Market.

In another Douyin Reel released the next day, TVB actor Vin Choi asked her if she was ready to become a street vendor, bearing in mind the tedious work and that she could get laughed at.

"I am not afraid. I want to learn how to set up a street stall business and become the queen of chicken feet," she said enthusiastically.

Casper appeared in Hong Kong dramas such as Virtues of Harmony (2001), To Love With No Regrets (2004), Just Love (2004) and Forensic Heroes (2006), but did not have acting projects after 2015.

Leslie Cheung's partner pays tribute on his 22nd death anniversary

Leslie Cheung's partner Daffy Tong posted a tribute on Instagram on April 1 to remember the late Cantopop legend on the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Leslie, a photo of him from his film Farewell My Concubine (1993) and a clip of him singing his hit song Monica (1984).

Daffy wrote in the caption "Who can replace you?", a line from the abovementioned song.

According to a report by South China Morning Post yesterday, hundreds of fans were also seen leaving flowers for the singer-actor outside Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong, where he died in 2003.

Leslie, who suffered from depression, died at the age of 46. Since then, Daffy would pay tribute to him on his social media account every year on his death anniversary.

