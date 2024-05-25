Gossip mill: Chris Wang sentenced to jail, Seungri told to 'scram' from Hong Kong by Jacky Heung, Park Bo-ram's cause of death revealed

Chris Wang 1st celebrity to receive prison sentence in Taiwan #MeToo movement

The Taipei District Court sentenced Taiwanese actor Chris Wang to eight months in prison on May 24 for sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2016.

The 41-year-old is the first Taiwanese celebrity to be sentenced after being caught in the #MeToo wave.

Chris was charged with forced indecent assault of a woman, reported Focus Taiwan.

Investigations revealed that he offered to give the woman a ride home and asked to use her bathroom. He then straddled her lap and held down her hands before molesting her. He only stopped after she resisted and fought back.

The court noted that Chris had not reached a settlement with the victim or taken any action to compensate her.

He also improperly contacted the victim and witnesses in the case before the court conducted cross-examination during the trial process, leading officials to believe that he lacked remorse.

Seungri told to 'scram' from Hong Kong by Jacky Heung

Rumours about disgraced former BigBang member Seungri have been circulating the internet, and one in particular has upset Hong Kong actor Jacky Heung.

Upon reading an unconfirmed report about Seungri's plans to open a nightclub in Hong Kong, Jacky, 39, took to his Instagram and Weibo yesterday to bash the 33-year-old.

"There are rumours that you have come to settle in Hong Kong, China. Never mind about that, but you want to bring the bad customs from your country to ours. Please get out of here immediately!" wrote Jacky in the caption of his post.

"If you open a nightclub here and bring along the bad culture, you will never be forgiven. And even worse, you want to support the independence of Hong Kong. This is intolerable! Scram!"

In 2019, Seungri was sentenced to 18 months in prison for abetting prostitution and embezzlement.

He co-founded the Burning Sun nightclub in Seoul which faced allegations of sex crimes, including the drugging and trafficking of women to high-profile individuals and the distribution of non-consensual sex videos in chat rooms.

He quit the boy band after the scandal.

[[nid:684746]]

Singer Park Bo-ram's cause of death revealed

South Korean singer Park Bo-ram died suddenly last month, and the reason has been revealed through a final autopsy report.

According to the Namyangju Nambu Police Station in Seoul, the 30-year-old died from acute alcohol poisoning.

At the time of her death, she was known to be in poor health due to liver lesions and fatty liver disease.

Police told media Chosun that Bo-ram had a bottle of soju with two friends.

Previous reports stated that she was drinking at a friend's house on April 11 at around 9.55pm when she went to the bathroom.

Upon noticing her failure to return after a while, her friends checked on her and found her lying on the bathroom floor.

They called emergency services and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her until medical help arrived. She was transferred to the Hanyang University Guri Hospital and pronounced dead at 11.17pm.

[[nid:685680]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com