Gossip mill: Eleanor Lee outplayed mum Quan Yi Fong at her 'mind games' - and other entertainment news this week

Eleanor Lee outplayed mother Quan Yi Fong at her 'mind games' while they were apart

It was a battle of the minds between Quan Yi Fong, 46, and her daughter Eleanor Lee, 20, to see who would reach out first when the latter was living in China.

On the most recent episode of Hear U Out, host Yi Fong asked if Eleanor missed her while the latter was overseas. Eleanor explained she didn't think of taking the initiative to reach out initially because she was excited at seeing the world.

However, as Yi Fong became more distant, Eleanor sent funny videos just to let her mum know that she was around and everything was okay with the both of them.

Eleanor added: "I knew what you were up to so it's fine. Your methods are good. You believe that as long as you don't find me, I'll find you. If you don't talk to me, I'll talk to you."

Yi Fong explained she distanced herself partly because she was angry. Parents will, at a certain age, blow hot and cold with their kids, and try to show them that they have a life away from them. To which Eleanor replied: "Yes, I know all [your tricks]."

Naked: Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, supermodel Naomi Campbell and other American celebs strip to call for votes

As the political race heats up in the US, some American celebrities are stripping down.

In a YouTube video educating the American public on what a naked ballot is, celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Silverman, and Chelsea Handler put on their 'birthday suit' to rally people to vote. While most celebrities were filmed from the shoulders up — meaning sensitive bits were not on display — Sarah and Chelsea bared their (covered) breasts for the camera.

Chelsea panned the camera up from her chest at one point during her recording while Sarah was filmed with her hands cupped around her breasts as she joked: "There isn't a man behind me, these are my hands."

At the end of the video, Sarah upped the shock factor by saluting the camera, thus removing her hands from her bosom. Don't worry though, it was censored.

Distasteful? Perhaps, if the comments are any indication, as some netizens felt it was a desperate cry for publicity. However, the country is in rather desperate times now as they battle an ongoing Covid-19 crisis while going through a presidential election.

Faye Wong got so high at a music festival that she lost her handphone, had to go to Lost & Found

Thank goodness for honest people around. If not, Mandopop superstar Faye Wong would be currently facing a mini-crisis with the possibility of her personal photos and phone numbers of her celebrity friends leaked.

The 51-year-old was reportedly at the Strawberry Music Festival in Beijing recently, where she was seen bouncing around like a teenager in rhythm with the music. So hyper was she that the singer unwittingly dropped her cellphone.

She eventually retrieved it at the Lost & Found help desk. Before she left, she removed her mask to reveal her identity as she thanked the staff.

