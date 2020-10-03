Gossip mill: Alien Huang didn't want to marry girlfriend because of his hereditary illness - and other entertainment news this week

Alien Huang didn't want to marry girlfriend because of his hereditary illness

When Alien Huang's secret girlfriend publicly revealed herself shortly after the Taiwanese celebrity's death, she mentioned that Alien had told her that the couple shouldn't get married. But it wasn't because he was a player. According to Taiwanese media, Alien's sister revealed that the late actor-host was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease (PKD) eight years ago.

PKD is an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within the kidneys causing them to enlarge and lose function over time. The disease is incurable but medication can be taken to reduce the growth rate of the cysts.

Alien was concerned that this disease would cause him to be on dialysis daily in his later years, so he decided against marrying his girlfriend to spare her the pain and suffering.

Mariah Carey claims sister drugged her and tried to pimp her out

PHOTO: Instagram/mariahcarey

Fancy an unfiltered look at Mariah Carey's life? Then you should grab a copy of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

And oh boy, the 50-year-old diva has lots to say about her family, including the fact that her older sister attempted to pimp her out when Mariah was just 12 years old. Quoting the memoir, Business Times wrote: "When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinkie nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns, and tried to sell me out to a pimp."

According to BBC, the story involved her sister's boyfriend whom Mariah, then also 12 years old, was tricked into spending a night alone with. The pair went to a card game then to a drive-in movie where the man "almost immediately" put his arm around her.

Mariah also claimed that her siblings and mother treated her like "an ATM with a wig on". She wrote that her family also "just happened to claim I was unstable and try to institutionalise me immediately after I had signed the biggest cash deal for a solo artist in history".

NOC's Sylvia Chan reveals why she and Ryan Tan were forced to announce their divorce

When the founders of Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) Ryan Tan and Sylvia Chan broke the news of their divorce in a YouTube video on May 31, Sylvia said they had wanted to "keep the divorce quiet because it's a very personal matter". But why did they announce the news so publicly then?

In the latest episode of Quan Yi Fong's talkshow Hear U Out, the 32-year-old explained: "A married couple in Singapore has to be separated for three years before they can get a divorce. So there was a time when I went dating, and someone saw me having coffee with (another man). That person DM-ed Ryan and told him, 'Your wife is dating someone on the sly'.

"I reached home and Ryan told me there was proof of me doing it. What should we do then? If this continued, things would end ugly and our reputations would be dragged through the mud. We had no other choice but to announce our divorce."

