Gossip mill: Elvin Ng and other celebs to play charity football match, Sora Ma becomes Singapore citizen, Elva Hsiao 80% recovered after hip fracture

Elvin Ng and other celebs to play charity football match

Local actor Elvin Ng is among several celebrities gearing up for a charity football match at Our Tampines Hub.

The 44-year-old posted on Instagram yesterday (April 16) that he was getting a practice match in before the real thing, which will feature the celebs take on former local footballers, takes place between 5pm and 9pm on April 20.

He also took a group photo with actors Brian Ng, Joshua Tan and Aaron Mossadeg, and news presenter Steve Lai.

Our Tampines Hub shared more of the lineup for the Celebrities Sports Club vs Singa Legends match, which also includes Rishi Budhrani, The Smiling Afro, Sean Chan and Charlie Goh.

On the side of the former pros, we have Fazrul Nawaz, Shahril Ishak, Baihakki Khaizan and Khairul Amri.

Sora Ma becomes Singapore citizen

Sora Ma is now a Singapore citizen.

The 41-year-old actress and new mum revealed the process in an Instagram post yesterday thanking her Member of Parliament (MP) Koh Poh Koon.

"This was my first time seeking help from a government official," she wrote. "At the time, I was heavily pregnant, just one or two weeks away from giving birth."

Her friend had suggested Malaysia-born Sora change her citizenship status to "make it easier to handle [her] child's affairs in the future".

Sora revealed last December that her husband had died before the birth of their child.

She continued in her post that she had written an email to MP Koh, who responded within 40 minutes, and within a couple of weeks, Sora had her documents ready and visited his community office.

"I'm not sure if my case was unique or if the MP's involvement helped speed things up, but my citizenship application was approved much faster than expected!"

Sora revealed that she had received her pink identity card, marking her new citizenship, on her birthday, Jan 22.

"A new birthday, a new beginning," she wrote. "No matter how challenging life may be, I remain hopeful and appreciative of every step forward."

Elva Hsiao 80 per cent recovered after hip fracture

Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao is on the road to recovery after suffering a hip fracture in 2022.

The 45-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram yesterday, showing herself doing physical rehabilitation exercises.

She can be seen stretching, lifting weights and running on an anti-gravity treadmill, which supports a patient's body weight and lightens the load on their joints through air pressure.

"Wednesday, good luck at work, may your wishes come true, may you be healthy, may you walk briskly, may you always be happy," she captioned her post.

Elva broke her hip shortly before the Golden Melody Awards in July 2022, but initially thought it was a torn ligament. Despite her doctor's orders to rest, she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week that October, walking with the aid of a crutch.

Elva's manager told Taiwanese media following her Instagram post that she has had five surgeries including a hip replacement since her injury, but is 80 per cent recovered and able to do simple dance routines now.

Elva has also hired three different rehabilitation therapists to speed up her recovery, and trains between two and six hours daily.

"Since she really wants to meet her fans soon, her current rehabilitation schedule is similar to the intensity of athletes', but she also remembers her past experiences and will not rush," her manager said.

"Instead, she will proceed steadily according to the therapist's plans, and will also add extra training sessions with their permission."

