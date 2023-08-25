'We tried very hard to be strong women, but still have our fragile side': Elva Hsiao on 'heartache' for late Coco Lee

Taiwanese pop singer Elva Hsiao is making her comeback in the music industry.

The 44-year-old attended a press conference in Beijing yesterday (Aug 24), which happened to be her birthday, announcing her comeback as she signs with label Warner Music China.

Elva revealed that she had a hip fracture last year and underwent a surgery in February this year to fix it. Since then, she had to learn to walk again and is still recuperating, which was why her comeback was delayed.

She said: "I heard a crack from my right leg [last June] and thought that it was just a muscle sprain or something. I felt okay… so I just had some painkillers thinking that it would be alright. After resting for two days, I went back to training.

"However, when I did a move, I felt excruciating pain and told myself to rest more. I didn't want to go to the hospital because I have a phobia of it and didn't like to go there."

Elva added that she went on with her schedule, going for a magazine photoshoot and fashion show in Paris. When she returned home, she said that she couldn't feel her legs and only then did she go to the hospital for an X-ray and found that she had a fracture.

"The bone on my left leg didn't grow well, so I have always been relying on my right side and it can't hold anymore, that's why it resulted in a major fracture.

"I am like a Transformer because I have four titanium nails on my right hip now," she added.

Elva also revealed at the press conference that she is not someone who will display the fragile side of herself.

"Maybe I will towards my friends and family, I can burst into tears, but at work or in front of an audience, I am more used to being calm and collected," she shared.

However, this time, she said that fans can expect her to show a fragile side of herself in her upcoming music.

She said: "Everyone has that side of themselves in their heart where they feel like screaming and bawling and asking for help and their desires to be loved, cared for, respected, admired and seen.

"I feel that this is the part where I put in a lot of effort in my new album, so we also have more expectations in the lyrics. It's like a diary."

When asked by the media about the late Coco Lee, Elva, who delivered Coco's eulogy in tears at the memorial service last month, said: "I think it is a pity. I joined Warner Music China hoping to collaborate with Coco."

Elva also shared that she and Coco used to confide in each other.

She elaborated while holding back tears: "We felt sorry for each other, we tried very hard to be strong women, but we still have our fragile side.

"I feel that she was really amazing, because she always left her sorrows to herself. I feel very sorry for her and miss her very much."

