Gossip mill: Fala Chen's husband 'jealous' of how she looked at Tony Leung in Shang-Chi - and other entertainment news this week

Fala Chen's husband 'jealous' of how she looked at Tony Leung in Shang-Chi

It's been more than a week since Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has opened in local cinemas and more people are aware of the legend that is Tony Leung Chiu-wai (Wenwu/The Mandarin).

No, we're not exactly talking about his acting prowess — although he is phenomenal — but his ability to act with his eyes and that expressive gaze.

Even co-star Fala Chen (who plays his wife on Shang-Chi) was mesmerised by him and had to be calmed down on set.

If you've watched the film, the tension between the pair is palpable as they lock eyes and Fala's husband, Emmanuel Straschnov, even tweeted about it. Don't worry, it was just some good-natured ribbing.

You know you are doing a good job when your husband is jealous 😂 https://t.co/0LIZ0eYBlZ — Fala Chen 陳法拉 (@falachenfala) September 6, 2021

He shared a screenshot of the iconic scene and wrote: "If only my wife could look at me like this..."

In response, Fala said: "You know you are doing a good job when your husband is jealous."

Former iKON member B.I given 4-year probation and fine for drug use

PHOTO: Instagram/shxxbi131

News of B.I's (also known as Kim Han-bin) drug use and his departure from the group shocked fans back in 2019.

At that time, media outlet Dispatch reported that the former leader of iKON had attempted to purchase marijuana and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) sometime in 2016.

Not much has been reported on the case until now, as the Seoul Central District Court made its sentencing decision on B.I's case.

According to reports, the 34-year-old was sentenced to four years of probation, a fine of 1.5 million won (S$1,721), 80 hours of community service and 40 hours of drug treatment sessions.

During this probation period, B.I faces a possible jail term of three years should he commit any drug-related offences.

'Third world': Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu under fire for disparaging remarks about China

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. PHOTO: Marvel

With great power comes great responsibility — that's an iconic quote from Spider-Man right there.

Though the quote has been taken literally, since Spider-Man has superpowers, in this day and age, power can come in many different forms. Like fame, for example.

And one actor — who recently surged in popularity due to his turn as Marvel Studios' first Asian superhero — has come under fire due to an old interview of his resurfacing on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Simu Liu (the lead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) drew the ire of Chinese netizens when he allegedly described China as a third world country during the 2017 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC).

In screenshots circulating on Weibo, the subtitles read: "When I was young, my parents would tell me stories about growing up in communist China, where you have people dying of starvation. They (His parents) lived in the third world, and they thought they could have a free life in Canada where they could build a better future for their kids."

Unsurprisingly, netizens slammed the Marvel star for "insulting China".

The video has also been removed from CBC's website.

