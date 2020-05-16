Gossip mill: Japanese actress has coccyx bone fracture during childbirth because of mask-wearing rule - and other entertainment news this week

Japanese actress suffers coccyx bone fracture during childbirth because of mask-wearing rule

There are tons of pregnancy and labour complications a mother can be afflicted with, and the current coronavirus pandemic adds on to their stress and worries. Japanese actress Rio Matsumoto can attest to that.

The 37-year-old — who gave birth to a baby boy on May 11 — recently shared her childbirth experience on Instagram. Due to the current Covid-19 rules, she had to wear a mask the entire time she was in the hospital, causing her difficulties in breathing.

Add to that the long delivery process and Rio over-exerted herself, fracturing her coccyx, which is a bony structure located at the bottom of the vertebral column. Her baby is thankfully fine, and we wish Rio a speedy recovery!

Sonia Sui's son recalls his time as an unborn baby in mummy's tummy

Some people believe that young children can remember the time before they were born, and Taiwanese model-actress Sonia Sui is one of them. The mother-of-three shared on Facebook yesterday (May 15) what her eldest child Max, who is around four years old, said about his time in heaven as well as in her tummy.

Sonia, 39, wrote that the boy told her he had a dream where he was inside Sonia's tummy. She added: "I asked him what he was doing in my tummy in the dream, and he said he was sleeping. I then asked him if he remembered anything from when he was really in my tummy.

"He replied, 'I remember. I was always swimming and sleeping, and it was boring. And then I saw a hole! A lot of water spurted out from there, and then a lot of blood spurted out, and I left through the hole.'"

Sonia was left dumbfounded. After collecting herself, she asked Max if he remembers where he was before he was in her tummy.

He said: "I was up there, very, very high up in the sky. I was always playing with a very old man… he's the man who punishes people here when they do bad things."

The boy added that it was the old man, and not him, who chose Sonia to be his mum. "(The old man) said you are very pretty. He carried me, flew us down and placed me in your tummy."

Truth, or a child's imagination?

Mark Lee's wife has to help out with food deliveries during CB

Mark Lee and wife Catherine with Hong Kong actor Chapman To at 13 Stages. PHOTO: Facebook/13 Stages

The food and beverage (F&B) industry here has been hit hard because of Covid-19, and local comedian Mark Lee initially saw a 60 per cent drop in business volume in his chicken rice eatery, he told 8 Days in an interview.

Mark, 51, runs chicken-rice-and-coffee eatery chain 13 Stages, and has two outlets. To save on overhead costs, he has temporarily closed the Tanjong Pagar branch, and the one at Kallang Wave Mall is receiving a steady stream of orders after it went on delivery platforms.

Although he still sees a 20 to 30 per cent drop compared to pre-coronavirus days, things are now better. It even got to a point where his wife Catherine has to personally do food deliveries for him.

He said in Mandarin: "Sometimes we get so busy that [Catherine] has to personally drive around to drop off the orders." He recounted an instance where 32 families from a condominium ordered "almost $1,000 worth of chicken rice".

