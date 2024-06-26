Gossip mill: Jay Park joins OnlyFans, Jay Chou wonders if he started tennis 'too late', Claudia Kim visits Singapore

Jay Park joins OnlyFans

Korean-American singer Jay Park has joined adult-oriented site OnlyFans ahead of the release of his new single McNasty on June 30.

In a social media post on June 25, the 37-year-old shared two photos of himself with the caption: "Follow ya boi on OnlyFans, #McNasty out June 30"

On his Twitter post announcing the news, he also linked fans to his OnlyFans page, with four posts currently available to subscribers, including one of him topless and covered with red, lacy underwear.

The posts have left netizens slack-jawed in disbelief, with some anticipating more racy content from Jay, while others jokingly wondered if he needed extra cash to pay bills.

McNasty marks his second single released this year, with the first being Taxi Blurr, featuring Natty from South Korean girl group Kiss of Life, which was released in May.

In another Instagram post today, Jay also revealed a dance routine to the preview of his new song.

Jay Chou wonders if he started tennis 'too late'

In another life, might Jay Chou have been an athlete instead of a singer?

The 45-year-old Mandopop star posted an Instagram Reel on June 23, showcasing his tennis skills — including smashing and forehand swing.

He wrote in the caption: "Sometimes I wonder if I'd started tennis a bit too late. If I'd picked it up as a kid as opposed to just last year, maybe you'd see me on the court instead of the stage."

Despite that, it seems all is well, as he added: "No regrets — I'm happy to stick to singing!"

Netizens praised his tennis skills in the comments section of his post and one of them wrote that they cannot imagine if Jay became a tennis player instead of a singer.

"No! I can't imagine you as a tennis athlete nor a world without your songs. Luckily you just started playing tennis now, thank heavens," the netizen wrote.

Claudia Kim visits Singapore

South Korean actress Claudia Kim revealed in an Instagram post on June 25 that she was in Singapore recently.

The 39-year-old, who is best known for her performance as Nagini in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise and as Bok Dong-hee in the recently completed Korean drama, The Atypical Family, posted a series of photos of herself with her daughter at the Marina Bay Sands and Merlion Park.

She wrote in her post: "Singapore was even better thanks to my travel partner. Wanna say thank you to all the fans I met on this trip. You're all so sweet. Thank you for all the love and support."

In the comments, netizens welcomed her to Singapore while others encouraged her to come to their country next time.

