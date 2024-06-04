'Hot, sexy and sensational': K-pop girl group Kiss of Life reveals comeback spoiler in Singapore fanmeet

Rising K-pop girl group Kiss of Life hit our shores for the first time on June 2, and a big crowd of fans gathered at the Bugis+ atrium to catch a glimpse.

Members Belle, Haneul, Julie and Natty spoke to 50 fansign winners before moving on to the Q&A segment.

The fans were given the opportunity to write questions for the girls on Post-it notes, which were pasted on a board for each member to choose and answer.

Picking one that asked for a spoiler for their next comeback expected to happen this summer, Belle, 20, did a twirl and almost showed some hand gestures before being stopped by the other girls.

"It's gonna be very hot, sexy and sensational," she added with a smile as fans screamed.

They were also asked about food they'd like to try here, and Haneul, 19, mentioned chilli crab while Belle and 22-year-old Natty brought up chicken rice.

Will Kiss of Life be back for a concert in Singapore?

"A lot of our Singapore fans have been asking this question. We're super happy to have a fansign here so hopefully we'll have a concert here as soon as possible. Please wait for us," Julie, 24, told the audience.

The quartet debuted with their self-titled EP in July last year, and at the fanmeet, they performed two songs from their 2024 single album Midas Touch.

The crowd knew every lyric of the lead single of the same name, singing along while the girls performed the choreography.

#KISSOFLIFE’s long-awaited Midas Touch performance in Singapore! Can you hear the fans singing along? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0b6IP6gM8O — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) June 2, 2024

After showcasing their vocals with Nothing, Kiss of Life wrapped up the fanmeet by having their photos taken with the audience.

They made sure to have themselves taken at several angles, ensuring that fans who didn't win a pass to the fansign would be seen in the photos.

The group then rushed down to Plaza Singapura's House of Kpop to meet over 30 fans before flying off.

Singapore fans will no doubt be waiting for them to return as promised.

