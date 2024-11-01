Dua Lipa, 2NE1, Billkin: Singapore concert calendar for 2024

So Coldplay came and sparked a few marriage proposals. Ed Sheeran tried singing in Mandarin and making teh tarik, while Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts from March 2 are believed to trigger 'Swiftonomics'.

Music fans will have a busy year in 2024 as more international acts head to Singapore; here's a look at the concert calendar for this year.

This list was first published on Feb 27 and updated on Nov 1.

November

Chinese rapper Asen will stop by for his Life After Small Town World Tour concert at the Capitol Theatre on Nov 2. Live Nation members can secure tickets during the presale on July 25 from 12pm. General tickets will be available on July 26 from 10am via Ticketmaster.

Radiohead's Thom Yorke is performing solo at the Star Theatre on Nov 5. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

Dua Lipa will be performs in Singapore on Nov 5 and 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. General tickets go on sale June 13 on Ticketmaster.

Shinee's Taemin will be performing in Singapore on Nov 9 at the Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) for his Ephemeral Gaze world tour. Tickets start at $178 and are now available at Ticketmaster with a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Blackpink's Lisa will hold her fanmeet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 at 8pm. Tickets are priced at VIP $348 (seated), $288, $208 and $168, excluding $5 ticketing fee, and available on Ticketmaster.

On Nov 9, she will also make a small appearance at the Lisa's Fan Meetup Pre-party at Marquee, where you can enjoy music specially curated by Lisa and performed by resident DJs. Tickets, priced from $120, are available via Marquee's website.

Singer-songwriter Matt Maltese performs at the National University of Singapore's University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium on Nov 13. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

Local vocal band MICappella will be taking the stage at the Capitol Theatre on Nov 15. Tickets start at $58 on Sistic.

Taiwanese musician Jonathan Lee is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 16. Mastercard-holders can secure their tickets starting on Sept 16, 10am. Live Nation members will be able to purchase their tickets on Sept 18, 10am. General sales will start on Sept 19, 10am on Ticketmaster.

American singer Akon will be performing at the Arena @ Expo (Hall 7) for The Superfan Tour on Nov 20. Tickets start at $128 and will be available on Sistic soon.

Olivia Tsao performs at the University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium on Nov 22. Tickets start at $68 on Sistic.

That same day, Korean pop-rock band Day6 will be at The Star Theatre for their Forever Young world tour. Tickets for the concert are sold out.

Taiwanese pop band Energy returns after 15 years for their Imminent concert and will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 23. Tickets start from $168 on Ticketmaster.

American pop band Imagine Dragons will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 25 as part of their Loom World Tour. Tickets are sold out.

Grammy-nominated DJ-producer Porter Robinson is spinning at The Star Theatre on Nov 27. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop veteran BoA will hold her One's Own solo concert at The Star Theatre on Nov 30. Tickets start from $148 on Tap Your Tickets.

December

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will be taking the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 10 as part of his Something New tour. Tickets start from $128 at Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunites and will be performing in Singapore on Dec 21 and 22 for their Welcome Back Asia Tour. Tickets are sold out.

Chinese singer-songwriter Jane Zhang will be performing at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Dec 21. Tickets start from $108 on the Marina Bay Sands website and Ticketmaster.

Cantopop duo Twins will celebrate their 20-year journey together with fans on Dec 28 and 29 at the Sands Grand Ballroom for their Twins Spirit Live Around The World tour. Tickets start from $48 on the Marina Bay Sands website and Sistic.

Wrap up the year by joining K-pop, C-pop, J-pop, T-pop artistes and DJs at the Yuewen Music Festival which will be held at Siloso Beach, Sentosa on Dec 28, 29 and 31. Artistes including BigBang's Daesung, Itzy, Kiss of Life, Irene and Seulgi from Red Velvet, Lala Hsu, Mika Nakashima, Reiko, Billkin, PP Krit, Olivia Marsh, Win Metawin & Nanon will be performing during the festival, with more artistes to be announced

Tickets start from $228 on Sistic. DBS/ POSB cardmembers and DBS PayLah! users get pre-sales access between Oct 29, 2pm and Nov 9, 11.59pm (Singapore Time).

On Dec 31, two of Singapore's most prolific songwriters and producers, Lee Weisong and Lee Sisong, will be gracing the stage at Sands Grand Ballroom to hold a concert in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their careers. Ticketing details will be announced soon.

March

Besides Taylor's sold-out shows at the National Stadium on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9, second-generation K-pop boy group Shinee, featuring Key, Minho and Taemin, will also perform here on March 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets, priced from $198, are available here.

Korean singer-songwriter Lee Hi, who shot to fame after emerging as the runner-up on season one of the South Korean reality show K-pop Star in 2011, will perform at Marquee on March 16. Tickets, priced from $80, are available here.

Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes will be performing at the Esplanade Theatre on March 17. Tickets start at $128 and are available here.

Amber Liu, member of the disbanded K-pop girl group f(x), is on her first solo world tour No More Sad Songs and will pop by The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 20. Tickets are priced from $88 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Last here in 2017, veteran K-pop boy group FTIsland returns to Singapore with a concert on March 22 at The Star Theatre. Tickets are priced from $68 and are available on Sistic.

After a long 13 years, veteran Taiwanese singer Wanfang will be back here to perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 23. Tickets, priced from $98, are available here.

Following Chanyeol and Sehun's fancon in May last year, Baekhyun is the next Exo member to perform here. The K-pop idol will be at the Resorts World Ballroom on March 28, and tickets, priced from $148, are sold out.

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be back in Singapore on March 30 for a concert at the Singapore Expo. Priced from $128, tickets are available here.

The K-pop boy group will also perform here in July for their 2024 Super Junior Super Show Spin-off: Halftime Asia tour, though details have not been released.

Chinese singer-rapper Vava, a contestant in the first season of The Rap of China in 2017, will also perform at Marquee on March 30. Tickets are priced from $80 and are available here.

Also performing that night is Malaysian singer Fish Leong, who will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for her When We Talk About Love world tour. Tickets start at $98 at Sistic.

April

The month of April will start strong with Bruno Mars playing three nights (April 3, 5 and 6) at the National Stadium; tickets are, however, all sold out.

Five-member K-pop girl group Itzy — comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — will be in town on April 6 for their second world tour Born To Be. The show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with tickets priced from $168 on Ticketmaster.

On the same night, Taiwanese singer-rapper Nick Chou, also known as Nickthereal, will also perform at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are priced from $108.

Marquee is celebrating its fifth anniversary with shows by American DJ Vice on April 9, Dutch DJ-producer Tiesto on April 12 and K-pop idol Chung Ha on April 13. Tickets start at $80 for Tiesto and Chung Ha and $30 for DJ Vice, and are available on their website.

Fans of J-rock and anime alike may be familiar with King Gnu. They will be in Singapore performing at The Star Theatre on April 10. Tickets start at $88 and are available here.

Pianist Animenz, renowned for his arrangements of anime tunes, will be performing at the Esplanade Concert Hall on April 11. Tickets start at $88 and are available on Sistic.

K-drama heartthrob and Astro member Cha Eun-woo will be holding his fan concert Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] also at The Star Theatre on April 13 with ticket prices from $128 available here.

Mamamoo's Moon Byul will also make her only Southeast Asian stop at Capitol Theatre on April 13 as part of her 1st World Tour [Museum: an epic of starlit] concert. Tickets are from $168 at Ticketmaster.

That same night, Kelly Yu will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $88 and can be purchased here.

Later that month, K-pop soloist IU will be here for two nights, performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 20 and 21 for her H.E.R. World Tour. Tickets are sold out.

South Korean pop-rockers CNBlue are performing on April 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $168 and go on sale Feb 28 at 12pm.

Throwing us back to 1989, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson will celebrate the 35th anniversary of her hit album Electric Youth at the Gateway Theatre on April 28. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Also on April 28, Hong Kong veteran singer George Lam will be performing at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets start at $68 on Sistic.

Incubus will be performing at The Star Theatre on April 29. Tickets start at $118 and are available on Sistic.

May

Deep Purple are set to headline Singapore Rockfest 2024 on May 1 at Fort Canning Park. Tickets start at $188 on Sistic.

That same night, Hong Kong's most popular boy band Mirror will be at The Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Feel The Passion concert tour. Priority sales for members of the official fan club will start March 26, 11am.

Taiwanese songstress A-Lin is coming back to Singapore on May 4, performing at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start at $98 and are available here.

Next up on the Singapore Rockfest lineup is All Time Low, who will be performing on May 5 at Fort Canning Park. Tickets start at $158 and are available on Sistic.

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will be visiting Singapore on his solo tour on May 9. Tickets for the concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium go from $108 on Ticketmaster.

You may know them from the anime soundtracks for Your Name, Weathering With You and Suzume — Japanese rock band Radwimps will be performing at the Singapore Expo on May 11. Tickets start at $168 and go on sale March 4.

Singaporean singer-actress Celest Chong will perform at Livehouse @ 10 Square on May 17. Tickets start at $108 and are available on Peatix. [Celest's concert has been postponed due to illness.]

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station are bringing their Because of Love World Tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18, with ticket prices starting from $138 here.

Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys is performing at the University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium at NUS on May 28 for his Who I Am Tour. Tickets go from $88 on Sistic.

Thai actor Gulf Kanawut, best known for his 2019 boys love drama TharnType: The Series, will be making his way to Capitol Theatre for his first fanmeet here on May 31. Tickets start from $168 and are available here.

June

If you listen to Mandopop in the 1990s, you'd remember Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su, who will perform at The Star Theatre on June 1. Tickets start at $108 at Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life will hold a public fanmeet at Bugis+ on June 2.

Korean singer-rapper B.I (also known as Kim Han-bin) will be at the Capitol Theatre on June 7 as part of his Hype Up tour. Tickets start at $158 and are available on Tap Your Tickets.

Veteran Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee will bring his Orchestra Concert to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 9. Tickets start at $108 at Ticketmaster.

Norwegian DJ-music producer Alan Walker heads to the Singapore Expo on June 14 for his Walkerworld SEA tour. The remaining available tickets are priced at $178 and are available on Sistic.

🇮🇩 🇲🇾 🇸🇬 Walkers! I’ve set up local numbers so you can WhatsApp me – let me know if you are coming to my shows in June! 🫶🏼



🇮🇩 +62 812 9367 9429 / 🇲🇾 +60 19 464 8862 / 🇸🇬 +65 80415585 pic.twitter.com/sNALYGIJNq — Alan Walker (@IAmAlanWalker) May 14, 2024

New K-pop girl group BabyMonster will be here on June 15 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start from $108 with priority sales taking place on May 6 and 7. General sales start May 8 on Ticketmaster.

Grammy-nominated pianist Tedd Joselson will hold two concerts Victoria Concert Hall on June 16 and 23 performing Brahms piano concertos. Tickets for the charity gala on June 16 and concert on June 23 are available on Sistic now.

Mamamoo's Hwasa brings her fan concert to The Star Theatre on June 22 with tickets starting from $138, available on Ticketmaster.

That same night, Taiwanese band Accusefive will hold their first big-scale concert in Singapore at the Indoor Stadium. Tickets are sold out.

Brazilian-Japanese bossa nova singer Lisa Ono will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on June 24 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of her career, and tickets start at $88 at Sistic.

Legendary Japanese musician-composer Kitaro is performing at the Sands Theatre on June 25 and 26. Tickets start at $128 and are available on Sistic and the Marina Bay Sands website.

New generation J-pop group Atarashii Gakko! is making a stop in Singapore on June 29 as part of their world tour. The concert will take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp and tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop boy band NCT Dream will also perform on June 29 and 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start from $188 on Ticketmaster.

Byeon Woo-seok is also holding a fanmeet in Singapore on June 30 but tickets are sold out.

July

Renowned as the Asian King of Rock, Wu Bai is returning to Singapore on July 7 for his Wu Bai & China Blue 2024 Rock Live tour. Tickets start at $98 and are available on Sistic.

Korean acoustic-folk indie singer, 10CM (Kwon Jeong-yeol), returns to Singapore after five years and will perform at the Gateway Theatre on July 14. Tickets start from $98 on Ticketmaster.

On the same day, Super Junior returns to Singapore with their Super Show Spin-off: Halftime at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $208 and are available on Ticketmaster.

South Korea-based Japanese idol group XG are bringing their first world tour to The Star Theatre on July 16. Tickets start from $98 on Ticketmaster.

Veteran Hong Kong actress Adia Chan takes to the stage at the Esplanade Concert Hall on July 19 with tickets starting from $88, available on Sistic.

Fourth-generation K-pop girl group Aespa will hold their first concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 20. WeVerse presales start on May 16 with general sales the following day. Prices start from $188 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Performing also on July 20 is veteran Hong Kong group Grasshoppers, who will be at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start from $98 and are available here.

Riize are holding their first fan-concert in Singapore on July 20. They perform at the Singapore Expo and tickets start at $178 and are available on Ticketmaster.

On the same day, homegrown singer Hady Mirza is performs at The Theatre in Mediacorp. Tickets start at $48 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Shinee's Onew will be returning to Singapore for a fanmeet on July 21 at Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start from $148 and are available on Sistic.

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin stops by in Singapore on his 12 Notes Tour on July 22. The concert takes place at the Capitol Theatre and tickets start from $78 on Ticketmaster.

Teddy Swims performs at the Capitol Theatre on July 23 as part of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour. Tickets start at $78 on Ticketmaster.

On July 27, Taiwanese diva A-mei will take to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for her ASMeiR Max 2024 World Tour. This is her only Southeast Asian stop and public sales begin May 15 at Sistic.

Solar, leader of K-pop girl group Mamamoo, will also perform in Singapore that same night. Her show, titled 2nd Concert [Colours] will be held at Capitol Theatre. Tickets are available on Tap Your Tickets.

Wilber Pan a.k.a. Will Pan brings his Mad Love Tour to the Singapore Expo on the same night. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

August

His fan concert here was originally slated for Sept 28, but Doh Kyung-soo (also known as D.O.) from K-pop boy group Exo will perform in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 8 instead.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT

All Doh KyungSoo fan in Singapore!

DOH KYUNG SOO Asia Fan Concert Tour BLOOM

will now take place on Aug 8 (Thur)at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Official launch date & ticket prices will be announced soon. Stay tuned.#DohKyungSoo #FANCONCERT_BLOOM @companysoosoo pic.twitter.com/GPvmGN18h1 — UnUsUaL Ent (@UNUSUAL_ENT) May 14, 2024

Taiwanese powerhouse Stella Chang performs at The Star Theatre on Aug 10, and tickets are priced from $98 at Sistic.

That same day, Singaporean singer Qiu Fengze, who's also part of the Taiwanese boy group W0LF(S), will be at The Theatre at Mediacorp for his 10th Anniversary Fancon. Tickets are available on Sistic.

Taiwanese rapper Shou performs at the Capitol Theatre on Aug 16. Tickets go from $108 on Sistic starting July 12.

American singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan will be in Singapore on the Asian leg of her Me Again Tour on Aug 17. Tickets start at $98 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Kawaii metal band BabyMetal are performing in Singapore on Aug 20 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are sold out.

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly performs at the Capitol Theatre on Aug 21. General tickets go on sale June 6 on Ticketmaster.

Madison Beer brings The Encore to the Singapore Expo on Aug 22. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

Dick Lee holds his 50th anniversary concerts on Aug 23 and 24 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

Rainie Yang's Like A Star World Tour to Singapore on Aug 24 has been cancelled.

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 takes place on Aug 24 and 25 at Siloso Beach, Sentosa. The lineup includes ex-2ne1 idols CL and Sandara Park, Got7's BamBam, Jessi and more. Passes start from $202 and are available on KKday.

On Aug 30, Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for his Idol World Tour. Tickets start from $128 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Clang! 2024 is a festival featuring Chinese rock bands including Trash and Wayne’s So Sad, electropop duo The Dinosaur’s Skin and more on Aug 30 and 31. It takes place at the Pasir Panjang Power Station and tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

September

Conan Grey brings Found Heaven on Tour to Singapore on Sept 1. He'll perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 7. Tickets start at $198 on Ticketmaster.

EAJ (also known as Jae Park) is bringing his When The Rain Stops Following Me Asia Tour to the Capitol Theatre on Sept 9. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

Richard Marx will be performing his greatest hits live in Singapore as a collaboration with Dementia Singapore on Sept 14 at Our Tampines Hub. Tickets start at $118 and go on sale for the public at Sistic on June 5.

South Koran R&B singer Dept performs at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade on Sept 15. Tickets start at $70 and are available on Sistic.

Sungha Jung performs at the Gateway Theatre on Sept 20. Tickets start at $48 on Sistic.

Pop-rock band Lany starts the Asian leg of their A Beautiful Blur: The World Tour in Singapore on Sept 20. The concert takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

The F1 Singapore Grand Prix is back from Sept 20 to 22 and this year's lineup includes Kylie Minogue, OneRepublic, Lenny Kravitz, BabyMonster, Honne and more. Walkabout tickets start at $128 and are available on their website.

Veteran British jazz-funk band Level 42 performs at the UCC Ho Bee Auditorium @ NUS on Sept 26 and tickets are available at Sistic.

British boy bands Blue and Boyzlife team up for a joint concert in Singapore on Sept 28 at Gateway Theatre. Tickets start at $148 and are available on Ticketmaster.

New K-pop boy group Zerobaseone will also be in town on Sept 28 for their The First Tour [Timeless World] concert at 4pm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Pre-sales for official fanclub members (pre-registration required) will be on Aug 6 from 12noon, while UOB cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets on Aug 7 from 12noon. General ticket sales will be on Aug 8 from 12noon via Ticketmaster.

On the same evening, Stray Kids is set to return to Singapore on their DominATE tour with a concert at the National Stadium at 7pm. UOB Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Singapore starting from July 29, 12pm. Live Nation members can secure tickets during the presale on July 30 from 12pm. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on July 31, from 12pm via Ticketmaster.

English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie performs at the Capitol Theatre on Sept 30. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

October

Catch American singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 1 for her Guts World Tour. Tickets start from $108 and presales are on May 15 with general sales the following day at Live Nation.

Irish rock band Ash will be at Hard Rock Cafe on Oct 4 to perform hits from their 30-year career. Get your tickets at Sistic.

Got7's Yugyeom will be performing at the Capitol Theatre on Oct 5 for his Trusty Tour. Tickets start from $158 on Tap Your Tickets.

Andy Lau has four shows in Singapore on Oct 10, 11, 12 and 13 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $168 and will go on sale Aug 14 on Ticketmaster with UOB presales the day before.

Mandopop king Jay Chou performs here for three nights on Oct 11, 12 and 13 at the Singapore National Stadium, with tickets starting from $238. Presales start on May 29 with general sales on May 31 on Ticketmaster.

Death metal veterans Nile perform at Gr.id on Oct 13. Early-bird tickets start at $88 and are available on BookMyShow.

Korean singer-songwriter Colde will perform at Esplanade's Annexe Studio on Oct 17 for his Blueprint tour. Tickets are sold out.

Taiwanese singer-rapper OSN (Kao Erh-hsuan) will perform in Singapore for the first time on Oct 19 at the Esplanade Theatre for his <CTRL+N> OSN 2024 Live Tour. Tickets, priced from $98, will go on sale May 14 here.

Lee Young-ji also performs on Oct 19 at the Capitol Theatre. General tickets go from $138 and will be available July 12 on Ticketmaster.

One Love Asia Festival is back in Singapore on Oct 19 and 20 at The Padang with Mandopop stars including Joey Yung, Wang Leehom, Kit Chan, Harlem Yu and Joker Xue. Tickets start at $188 on Sistic.

American pop band Big Time Rush will be at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Oct 21 for their debut Asia Tour. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze will be performing his hit songs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 26. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

English boy band Take That will be performing at The Star Theatre on Oct 28. Tickets start at $118 on Sistic.

Tate McRae brings her Think Later Tour to the Star Theatre on Oct 31. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

