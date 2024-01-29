You know I love you so: Marriage proposals during Coldplay's Singapore concerts

They saw the chance and took it.

British rock band Coldplay has played four nights in Singapore so far, and these three concert-goers didn't miss the opportunity to surprise their partners with the proposal of a lifetime.

TikTok user Ulyashf shared how her boyfriend pulled a surprise while she was filming the band during the performance of their hit love song Yellow on Jan 23, the opening night.

"Day one, Coldplay Singapore was so good that he proposed to me during Yellow," she wrote on the caption of her post.

Unlike others who would go down on one knee, her boyfriend held a ring in front of her phone camera to get her attention before slotting it on her ring finger.

Ulyashf screamed and jumped in delight as he smiled and hugged her.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@ulyshf/video/7328001278947233030[/embed]

Of course that wasn't the only "Yellow proposal".

A user named Rach uploaded a video of a man who got down on one knee for his girlfriend. The crowd around them cheered and filmed the precious moment while she appeared to be wiping away happy tears as she nodded her head.

"P.O.V. you witnessed a Yellow proposal," said the text on Rach's video.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@loserach/video/7328427317418593554[/embed]

In a TikTok video by user Abventurer_, lead singer Chris Martin was playing a prank on the audience when their friend decided to pop the question.

During the song A Sky Full of Stars, there's supposed to be an epic beat drop with the bright lights turned off. That night, Chris hyped up the crowd and counted down: "Let's go crazy, one, two, three!"

However, in an anticlimactic turn, the music cut off and the lights stayed on.

While all this happened, the couple was in their own world with their eyes only on each other.

"Thank you Coldplay! Your prank allowed my best friend to propose to her girlfriend at your concert with full lights on," wrote Abventurer_.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@abventurer_/video/7329183415633300738?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7309409862793217538[/embed]

Thinking of popping the big question in the middle of a concert too? Coldplay will be playing two more nights in Singapore on Jan 30 and 31.

If you don't have tickets for those, perhaps Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran's upcoming concerts could be your best bet.

