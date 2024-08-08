'BRAvo': Taiwanese rapper Shou on receiving underwear at concerts, has secret plans after Singapore concert

After every performance and fan encounter, Taiwanese rapper Shou would bring the letters he received from his supporters back home to Hualien, but since earlier this year, he had some extra load to carry — a heap of underwear.

The boy band W0LF(S) member, whose full name is Lou Jun-shuo and who turns 31 next month, posted an Instagram video this January, where he had bras thrown and handed to him by the audience while performing.

When it became a little too much, he asked them mid-song: "Is this some bra sales?"

His fiancee, internet celebrity Chiao Fanfan, 31, reportedly joked in the post, telling him to bring it all back home for storage.

AsiaOne spoke with Shou on Monday (Aug 5) for his upcoming Singapore concert and asked him about this, to which he responded with a laugh: "I really brought it all back home to Hualien to keep! I have a huge bag or two now!

"It's quite ridiculous, but I would still like to thank fans for being 'BRAvo'!"

He shared that he receives about 30 bras at each performance and even had briefs thrown at him during his Hong Kong concert in June.

"I was thinking why would someone give out briefs? Luckily, it's all new and the labels haven't been removed," Shou said.

Fans' enthusiasm aside, Shou was asked if Fanfan had any concerns about their cheeky behaviour with him.

"Actually, she doesn't get jealous at all. In fact, she is quite happy for me. To be frank, for both of us, we are understanding and respectful towards each other's career. We are also very happy for each other for being well-received in our work," he explained.

Shou's concert Shang Zhang will be held at Capitol Theatre on Aug 16 and he shared that beside singing his new songs, he will also perform a new one that has yet to be released.

In addition, there would be a new segment, which started from his Hong Kong concert, where he chooses a fan from the audience to sing with him on stage.

"The fan who came on stage in Hong Kong sang very well, so I also look forward to an enthusiastic fan who can sing with me on stage in Singapore," he added.

Singapore is not an unfamiliar place for Shou, as he has visited four times before. In addition, his W0LF(S) bandmate, Singaporean Qiu Fengze, also showed him around in his previous visits.

Shou revealed that his favourite local dish is bak kut teh and hoped to explore more places here, including the Singapore Zoo, which he didn't get to visit previously because of rain.

When asked if Fengze, 35, has recommended more places and food to try out this time round, he was coy and didn't want to share more details. "All I can say is that we have plans to meet and have fun together after the concert."

In an earlier interview, he also revealed that he loves visiting Universal Studio Singapore's annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

Shou told us that he has plans to return this year too: "I was just discussing the theme this year and when to visit. I personally look forward to it very much and I have this feeling that it's a place I have to visit every year."

Tickets for Shou's Shang Zhang concert are now available on the Sistic website.

[[nid:696607]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.