Gossip mill: Jeremy Chan learnt more about comedy from wife Jesseca Liu — and other entertainment news this week

Jeremy Chan learnt more about comedy from wife Jesseca Liu

Comedy may be his forte but local actor Jeremy Chan admitted that he still learns things from his wife, fellow actress Jesseca Liu. Fun fact: She is actually a much more popular celebrity than he is and he is aware of it.

In their new Mediacorp Chinese drama Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost, 39-year-old Jeremy is acting together with Jesseca for the first time in leading roles. He told 8world that he realised comedic acting can be exaggerated or restrained and it's something he picked up from Jesseca.

"What I learned from her is that sometimes, jokes don't need to be told in an exaggerated manner. What I 'stole' from her acting skills, is that you can say your line seriously and the effect will be better."

He also said that the couple managed to spend more time together since they started working on the production.

"My wife and I have more time to eat together, and we can have three meals together," Jeremy shared, adding that even if he doesn't have a shoot, he will drive her to the set and they'll eat together before returning home.

ALSO READ: Jesseca Liu talks about acting with husband Jeremy Chan for the first time in new drama

Edwin Goh picks up hairdressing during P2HA, but won't dare to touch celeb friends

Instagram/edwininja

When filming was halted during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) in May, local celebrity Edwin Goh used his free time and SkillsFuture credits to learn something new: hairdressing.

It might seem an unusual skill for a young actor to pick up, but not when his mum owns a hair salon. The 26-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in a recent interview that his mother is a hairstylist and recently opened her own business. With his newfound skill, he could help out over there.

The basic course consisted of seven lessons. He added he hopes to learn more from his mum when filming for his new drama has ended. Friends have made "appointments" with him after learning of his new skill, but Edwin said his standard isn't good enough to cut his celeb friends' hair; he worries he might accidentally "damage their image".

Vivian Hsu completes Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore, preparing to nua for a week

Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu, who splits her time between Taiwan and Singapore, took her second Moderna jab here yesterday (July 9), she said in a few Instagram posts. In an Instagram Live clip, she added she followed her bestie's advice and drank coconut water after both jabs, and also experienced some side effects yesterday.

The 46-year-old explained she felt giddy when she stood up after the 30-minute observation period at the vaccination centre, and it continued until she reached home. It got so bad that she hit her head on a table as a result.

Even though she usually works out six days a week, she intends to nua and abstain from exercising for a week. "I estimate I'll put on one kg," she added.

ALSO READ: Uncle Roger reviews 'dirty' dating gameshow Love Island: 'You're trying to find boyfriend, not customer'

bryanlim@asiaone.com

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com