Gossip mill: JJ Neo marries, Ruby Lin attends Chiung Yao's wake, BTS' Jin and Paik Jong-won start liquor business together

JJ Neo marries

Local singer JJ Neo has tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend Mitch.

The 29-year-old, who is the daughter of former Channel 8 host Lucy Chow, took to Instagram on Dec 10 to share photos from her wedding.

"Beneath the ivory was an excited little girl living out a fairytale," she wrote in the caption.

According to her previous post, the wedding was held on Dec 7 and the venue appears to be Chinese restaurant Summer Pavilion located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Local model-actress Chen Yixin was among the attendees, and she playfully warned Mitch in an Instagram Story: "You better treat her right. Or else you'll get another baluku (Singlish for swollen bruise)."

Ruby Lin attends Chiung Yao's wake

Chiung Yao's wake was held today (Dec 11) and actress Ruby Lin, who starred in My Fair Princess based on the novel by the legendary Taiwanese writer-producer, was seen walking into the venue with a mask on.

It was previously reported that Ruby broke down when contacted by Taiwanese media regarding Chiung Yao's death.

Actress Vicki Zhao, who was also in My Fair Princess, reportedly sent flowers to the memorial hall.

The altar was decorated with white flowers and butterfly ornaments, and Chiung Yao's photo was placed against a backdrop depicting a blue sky and clouds.

She was cremated at 10.30am and her ashes would be scattered at Yangmingshan National Park.

BTS' Jin and Paik Jong-won start liquor business together

BTS' Jin has been on a roll since he was discharged from the military back in June, from holding a solo fanmeet the same month to releasing his debut album Happy in November.

South Korean media reported today that he'll be joining hands with celebrity chef and The Born Korea CEO Paik Jong-won to launch a liquor brand.

They reportedly co-founded an agricultural company titled Jinny's Lamp in December 2022, under which they will release a premium traditional liquor named Igin.

According to News1, Jinny's Lamp will handle the production of Igin, while Yesan Doga, a subsidiary of The Born Korea, will oversee its distribution.

Jin, 32, and 58-year-old Jong-won met on the set of the web variety show Run BTS which ran from 2015 to 2021.

