Gossip mill: Joker Xue spotted jogging in Singapore before concert, Alex Fong announces marriage, Kentaro Sakaguchi event cancelled after Taiwan store explosion

Joker Xue spotted jogging in Singapore before concert

He may be performing for two nights in Singapore, but the gains never stop for Chinese singer-songwriter Joker Xue.

The 41-year-old was spotted on a jog here on Feb 13 by fans on Xiaohongshu before his shows on the next two days.

Despite the sweltering weather, Joker was dressed in an all-black outfit of a long-sleeved shirt and long pants, and wore a black face mask

"Isn't it hot?" some netizens commented, while others commended him for his self-discipline.

Joker also posted on Instagram of himself near Marina Bay, wearing his jogging get-up. The second photo shows him at the concert venue.

"See you tomorrow at National Stadium, Singapore," he captioned the post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGAzsiCzHse/?img_index=1[/embed]

Alex Fong announces marriage

Hong Kong actor-singer and former national swimmer Alex Fong has announced that he is married to his girlfriend Maple Yip.

Today (Feb 14), Alex uploaded a photo of a beach and pier at sunset with two stick figures drawn on it and captioned his Instagram post: "We got married here, happy Valentine's Day to everyone."

He also shared another photo of him and Yip from the back at what looks to be the same location, with a "Maple, marry me?" banner in the air.

The 44-year-old received congratulations from his celebrity friends, including Sammi Cheng, Charmaine Sheh, Rosina Lam and Charlene Choi.

Chinese-American actor-filmmaker Daniel Wu joked: "Did she say yes?"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGCm6l8vg40[/embed]

Yip is best known for exposing the South Korean Jesus Morning Star cult that she was a victim of in the 2023 Netflix documentary In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

Kentaro Sakaguchi event cancelled after Taiwan store explosion

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF7rwsyzVfI/[/embed]

A suspected gas explosion rocked Taiwan on Feb 13, leaving at least four dead and 37 injured at the Taichung Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store.

It originated from the food court on the 12th floor at around 11.30am, which was closed at the time due to construction work.

According to SETN, Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and Taiwanese actors Fandy Fan and Suri Lin were supposed to make appearances at the opening of a Prada store at the Top City Taichung Store building next door at 5pm, and the event was later cancelled.

The three celebrities were unharmed, with the Taiwanese stars' managers telling the media after the explosion that they had yet to leave Taipei.

