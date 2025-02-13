At least 5 dead after suspected gas blast at Taiwan mall

TAIPEI — A suspected gas explosion at a department store in the central Taiwanese city of Taichung killed at least five people and injured seven others on Thursday (Feb 13), the fire department said.

The blast occurred on the 12th floor of the building, where construction was taking place, the department said in a statement.

The food court on the 12th floor was closed at the time due to the building work, it added.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, writing on his Facebook page, called for a speedy investigation into the cause of the blast.

