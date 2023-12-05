Gossip mill: K-pop couple announce divorce, Tavia Yeung returns to TVB, Mayday accused of lip-syncing in concert

K-pop couple announce divorce

Another couple in the South Korean entertainment industry has parted ways this year.

The married K-pop idols, FTIsland's Minhwan and Yulhee - former member of the girl group Laboum - took to their Instagram accounts to announce their divorce and plans for their three children yesterday (Dec 4).

"After much time, effort, and discussion, we have decided to support each other on separate paths. Although our journey as a couple has come to an end, our roles as parents to our children persist. Both of us are currently communicating and taking care of our children to the best of our abilities," wrote Yulhee, 26.

She added that their son and twin daughters are currently staying with Minhwan: "We decided that it is best for them to stay in the place where they have been living to accommodate realistic issues and minimise any psychological distress. Additionally, I, too, spend time with them frequently to ensure the absence of their mother is felt as little as possible."

Minhwan, 31, confirmed the divorce with his own statement, apologising to those who "warmly supported and watched over" him and Yulhee when they started a family at a young age.

"As a father, I will do my utmost to fulfil my role and ensure our children do not carry any emotional scars. I will strive to greet you again with good news in the future. Thank you," he concluded.

Minhwan and Yulhee announced their relationship in September 2017 and registered their marriage the following year in May, holding a private wedding ceremony in October.

Tavia Yeung returns to TVB

Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung recently returned to TVB to film a new drama translated as Black Moonlight.

The mother of two's last drama was the 2022 Youku series Modern Dynasty, while the last time she acted in a TVB drama was in 2018's Another Era.

The news may not be surprising to some as Tavia's husband, TVB actor Him Law, revealed in an interview last month that she had been reviewing scripts.

In Black Moonlight, the 44-year-old will be taking on a role reportedly similar to Song Hye-kyo's character in the hit K-drama The Glory.

The male lead will be played by Vincent Wong and other cast members include Rosina Lam and Priscilla Wong.

Mayday accused of lip-syncing in concert

Taiwanese band Mayday is currently undergoing investigation by China authorities after being accused of lip-syncing at their recent Shanghai concert.

A music blogger said he used voice separation analysis to assess video recordings of the performance and came to that conclusion because the pitching was too stable.

Mayday's agency has denied the claims. In addition, they announced that the band's upcoming concert in Paris will be livestreamed free on their official Instagram and Weibo accounts on Dec 8, 3am (Singapore time).

