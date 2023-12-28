Gossip Mill: Kathy Chow's cause of death revealed, Jang Na-ra reveals husband's face, netizen slams down phone call with Andy Lau and Charlene Choi

Kathy Chow's cause of death revealed

Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow, who died aged 57 on Dec 11, is revealed to have died of a sudden heart attack, according to a statement that her sister Chow Hoi Ying published through Hong Kong publication Ming Pao yesterday (Dec 27).

She wrote: "According to the indoor surveillance video and investigation of the forensic department, my sister died suddenly of a heart attack. She passed away peacefully, calmly and without pain."

Kathy's studio made a post on Dec 18, announcing that her memorial service had been completed. As there were discussions online on where her ashes would be placed, Chow clarified in her statement yesterday that arrangements have been made to bring Kathy back to Hong Kong but they would not be disclosing her final resting place, as it is a private matter.

She also revealed that their mother would be inheriting Kathy's entire fortune. Chow also shared that they would not be setting up any charitable foundation under Kathy's name and encouraged people not to be deceived. As for the charitable causes that she supported in her lifetime, the family would continue to support them in Kathy's name in the future.

Chow added that Kathy's pets would be adopted by her friends in China.

Jang Na-ra reveals husband's face

South Korean actress Jang Na-ra revealed her husband's face for the first time in the latest episode of talkshow You Quiz on the Block, hosted by Yoo Jae-seok and Jo Se-ho, which aired yesterday.

The 42-year-old, who married in June 2022, shared that her husband is a cameraman whom she met on the set of her drama VIP in 2019.

When asked whether her husband, who is six years younger than her, was a fan since the beginning, she shared: "No, he wasn't really interested in me at first. Apparently, he thought that I was this nice person who always worked hard, so I made a move."

She added that after filming completed for the drama, she wanted to find a way to remain in contact with him. Luckily, she found him in a corner of a group photo and sent it to him, and the rest is history.

Some clips that captured Na-ra's husband were also revealed in the episode and Jae-seok praised that he looks good.

Na-ra responded affectionately: "He looks a little more handsome in person. He looks like a little handsome baby donkey."

Netizen slams down phone call with Andy Lau and Charlene Choi

With scam cases on the rise and scammers using audio deepfakes to impersonate other people, it can't be helped that everyone is a little more cautious when picking up a voice call nowadays.

Hong Kong stars Andy Lau, Tony Leung and Charlene Choi were promoting their new movie The Goldfinger in China recently, where they were suspected of being scammers by a netizen.

They were in a Weibo livestream to promote the crime-thriller film on Dec 26, when Charlene was assigned to call a lucky netizen.

"Hello, I am Ah Sa, Charlene Choi from Twins," the 41-year-old said when the call was picked up.

There was a pause from the other end and Charlene tried to continue the conversation by asking what the man was doing.

"Are you a real person or is this an AI-generated voice? Is this a scam?" responded the netizen.

Charlene said awkwardly: "I am the real person, of course I am real." She also attempted to continue the call by telling the netizen that she has a new movie coming up and hoped that he would support it.

As she tried to tell him the movie release date, Andy, 62, tried to joke in the awkward situation by saying: "It would be released at 6.16pm!"

Charlene continued: "The one who just spoke was Andy Lau!"

However, there was no response on the other end and what came next was the call disconnected tone.

"I think he really felt that this wasn't real!" Charlene laughed.

The Goldfinger, which also stars Simon Yam, Alex Fong, Phillip Keung, Catherine Chau and Carlos Chan, opens here on Dec 30.

