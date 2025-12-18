Gossip mill: Actor Lawrence Wong says own physical store feels 'surreal', Shinee's Key apologises over illegal medical treatment, Apink's Bomi to marry next May

Actor Lawrence Wong says own physical store feels 'surreal'

Singaporean actor Lawrence Wong has set up his own physical pop-up store at Tangs VivoCity for his botanical skincare brand Grail.

The 37-year-old, who shot to global fame after starring in Chinese court drama Story of Yanxi Palace in 2018, wrote in an Instagram reel on Dec 16: "You know how some journeys don't feel real until they begin to take shape? And now it feels kind of surreal, because I've been working on this for so long. The journey hasn't been easy, in fact, it's been really hard.

"I've spent years building Grail, and we may move slower than others, but every step is intentional, and every product we release is something that we can stand behind with a clear conscience. I've never imagined that one day, I would have a physical space for Grail, so it's like a milestone in my life."

Lawrence, who launched the brand in 2021, told luxury lifestyle publication Tatler Asia then that he was inspired to create his own line of skincare products after experiencing "problematic skin" as a child. He added that while it had been his dream for many years, he was only able to fully materialise it during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Shinee's Key apologises over illegal medical treatment

Shinee's Key has apologised and stepped down from all his programmes following his involvement in alleged illegal medical procedures.

The 34-year-old singer-host, whose real name is Kim Ki-bum, wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (Dec 17): "I sincerely apologise for causing many people concern with various stories related to me recently.

"I was also confused and taken aback by the facts I've learned, and I am sorry that I could not organise my position and share how I would move forward in the future."

He ended his post by sharing that he would take the time to reflect on himself.

According to The Korea Times, his management agency SM Entertainment also released a statement yesterday to explain the situation, sharing that Key was first introduced to a woman named Lee through an acquaintance and had met her in a hospital in Seoul, believing her to be a doctor. He received multiple medical treatments from the woman in the hospital and at home, without knowing that she is unlicensed.

SM added that Key is deeply reflecting on his own "ignorance" and decided to step down from his current scheduled activities and programmes, including variety shows Amazing Sunday and I Live Alone.

Netizens had discovered Key's connection to Lee after they identified his dogs on her social media pages.

Lee is accused of providing illegal services at non-medical facilities to comedian Park Na-rae, who is now also embroiled in controversy involving alleged power abuse towards her former managers.

Apink's Bomi to marry next May

Apink's Bomi will be tying the knot with songwriter-producer Rado in May 2026.

According to South Korea media, the 33-year-old singer-actress confirmed the good news in a handwritten letter to fans today.

She wrote: "Having passed through my teens and 20s, I've now become 33-year-old Yoon Bomi, and I've decided to spend the rest of my life with someone who has been by my side for a long time while sharing our everyday lives and being together through both happy times and difficult moments."

Bomi and Rado first announced their relationship in 2024, after South Korean media Dispatch reported that they have been dating since 2017. Rado, 41, who was a member of producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung, first met Bomi while recording Apink's song Only One.

