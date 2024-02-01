Gossip mill: Lina Ng and Shaun Chen heed call for blood donation, Yoo Jae-suk to host Lee Sang-yeob's wedding, Wu Chun slammed for calling daughter his 2nd wife

Lina Ng and Shaun Chen heed call for blood donation

It was recently announced that the stockpile of type O blood in Singapore is at critical levels, and these local celebrities are doing their part to combat the issue.

Lina Ng took to her Instagram Story yesterday (Jan 31) to share her experience donating at the blood bank at Dhoby Ghaut Xchange.

"Blood bank is running low on O+ blood. Doing my little bit," wrote the 49-year-old against a photo of her queue ticket.

In the next Instagram Story, Lina snapped a photo of blood being drained from her arm: "All done! The whole process was smooth and pleasant with minimal pain. Glad to see that my blood flows well."

She added that her last donation was in 2000.

Fellow actor Shaun Chen, 45, did the same today, posting photos of himself donating blood on his Instagram feed.

"Hello, we need you here, please come and join me!" wrote the Malaysian actor who's based in Singapore.

In the photos, he can be seen smiling while getting his blood drawn.

Yoo Jae-suk to host Lee Sang-yeob's wedding

He announced his wedding last September and will be tying the knot next month.

South Korean actor Lee Sang-yeob is marrying his non-celebrity girlfriend on March 24, and yesterday it was revealed that comedian Yoo Jae-suk will be the emcee at the wedding.

Sang-yeob, 40, and Jae-suk, 51, previously starred in variety shows together, including season two and three of Six Sense.

At a recent appearance on variety programme Pyeon Restaurant, Sang-yeob shared how his fiancee is his "ideal type".

"I fell in love with her eyes at first sight. She seemed smart and clear-headed," he said then.

Wu Chun slammed for calling daughter his 2nd wife

Former Fahrenheit member Wu Chun was criticised by netizens for a now-deleted post on Weibo.

The 44-year-old recently uploaded a photo of himself with his wife Lin Liying and two children Neinei and Max holidaying in Dubai.

What angered netizens however was his response to a comment.

"They are so beautiful," said one netizen in reference to Lin and Neinei, to which Wu Chun jokingly replied: "First wife and second wife."

He added a playful winking emoji, but netizens weren't pleased.

"It's so disgusting for you to say that," commented one netizen.

"What nonsense are you talking about?" said another.

Even though he deleted the post the next day, the topic continued to trend on Weibo.

