Dylan Wang still in Singapore? Chinese star dressed lowkey, spotted in restaurant

The Yuewen Global IP Awards may be over, but one of the stars who was in town for the event appears to still be chilling in Singapore.

Chinese actor Dylan Wang (also known as Wang Hedi) arrived in Singapore on Jan 26 to much fanfare, with a huge crowd welcoming him at Changi Airport with a large banner. The next day, he attended the awards' red carpet event at MBS dressed informally in an oversized white T-shirt and trousers.

The 25-year-old was still in his signature casual garb when he was recently spotted eating noodles at a restaurant in Singapore dressed in a black T-shirt.

Yesterday (Jan 31), a netizen shared on Xiaohongshu that the actor "hasn't returned to China yet" and posted a photo of him "concentrating on eating noodles".

In the photo, Dylan could be seen picking up lengthy strands of noodles with his chopsticks.

Though the netizen deleted the location of the restaurant, fans think it may be LeNu Chef Wai's Noodle Bar at VivoCity.

Fans were happy to see Dylan being able to enjoy a vacation and eat noodles "freely" and hoped he would return to Singapore in the future.

One commented: "No matter where he is, I hope people won't bother him. Isn't that great for him, being carefree like a normal person?

"He can't be like this when he returns to China so I kindly request fans to let him enjoy his holiday in Singapore, so he can come back more often next time," another said.

"I have a feeling that if he has fun and freedom this time, Dylan will often go to Singapore to relax in the future," wrote another. "Oh my, his fans in Singapore are so lucky!"

Fans speculate Dylan will return to China on Feb 6 for Chinese New Year, either from Singapore or after a visit to Thailand.

