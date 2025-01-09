Gossip mill: Queen of Tears to air special episode, Taufik Batisah to open 2nd restaurant, Park Gyu-young's agency responds to Squid Game 3 leak

Queen of Tears to air special episode

Fans of South Korean hit series Queen of Tears are in luck — a special episode of the drama will be released soon.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post by broadcaster tvN on Jan 7, in celebration of the drama being voted by fans as the best show on the network in 2024.

Netizens expressed their excitement over seeing actors Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won on screen again as married couple Baek Hyun-woo and Hong Hae-in.

One wrote: "Just when we thought the tears had dried, the laughter had subsided, and the feels had calmed down, boom! They're pulling us back in with more love, and more of Hyun-woo and Hae-in being the iconic duo we can't get enough of!"

Queen of Tears centres around Hae-in, heiress of department store Queens Group, and her lawyer husband Hyun-woo, whose parents are farmers. When they face a marital crisis and are on the verge of divorce, Hae-in finds out that she is terminally ill.

As they navigate around Hae-in's deteriorating condition and a crisis in her family, their love rekindles.

The series ended on a high note on April 28, 2024, becoming the highest rated tvN drama of all time and surpassing Crash Landing on You, which aired in 2019.

Telecast details for the special episode will be announced soon.

Taufik Batisah to open 2nd restaurant

Singer-entrepreneur Taufik Batisah announced in an Instagram Reel today (Jan 9) that the second outlet of his fried chicken restaurant Chix Hot Chicken will be opening soon.

The 43-year-old shared that he is looking to hire students and young adults for part-time and full-time positions.

"We wanna meet you and we want you to join the team and grow with us," he said.

The first outlet for Chix Hot Chicken opened in Arab Street in 2018 selling Nashville hot fried chicken.

Park Gyu-young's agency responds to Squid Game 3 leak

An Instagram post by South Korean actress Park Gyu-young on Jan 8 might turn out to be a possible spoiler for Squid Game season three.

In the now deleted post, the 31-year-old, who plays North Korean defector-turned-pink-guard Kang No-eul in season two, is seen resting in her uniform in between filming.

*Spoilers ahead

Sharp-eyed netizens were quick to realise that the pink guard sitting beside her appears to be actor Lee Jin-wook, who plays single father Park Gyeong-seok in the latest season and joins the games as contestant number 246 to get money to treat his young daughter's leukemia.

At the end of season two, Gyeong-seok joins the uprising led by returning player number 456 Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and is shot by a pink guard in the last few minutes of the episode with his fate unknown.

In response to Gyu-young's post, South Korea media Spotv News reported yesterday that her talent agency Saram Entertainment commented: "[Regarding the photo] please check out season three."

Squid Game season three is expected to be released in 2025.

[[nid:713358]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.