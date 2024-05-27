Gossip mill: Rebecca Lim celebrates son's 100th day, Wang Xiaofei marries girlfriend, security at Cannes accused of racism

Rebecca Lim celebrates son's 100th day

It may feel like she just gave birth recently, but it's been 100 days.

Local actress Rebecca Lim and her husband Matthew Webster celebrated their son's milestone by giving out gift boxes of sweet treats to loved ones.

Made by her family-run online pastry business The Lims' Kitchen, each gift box contains red peanut butter macarons, glazed baby donuts, seashell-shaped madeleines, baked mini meringues, baby pop cakes and sugar-coated flat croissants with frosting that resemble baby bottles.

They also had a baby blue cake prepared for the special day.

Other local celebrities like Xiang Yun, Priscelia Chan, Aileen Tan and Melody Chen took to the comments on Rebecca's Instagram post to show their love.

Rebecca, 37, announced her pregnancy on Sept 12 last year and gave birth on Jan 30 this year.

Wang Xiaofei marries girlfriend Mandy

After a public spat with his ex-wife Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei has tied the knot with girlfriend Mandy.

The newlywedded couple took to social media to share photos of their marriage certificate and her large diamond ring.

Xiaofei, 42, reportedly dated the Taiwanese influencer for less than six months and announced their plans to marry in March this year.

Security at Cannes accused of racism

So it turns out the same security team that rushed Kelly Rowland off the Cannes red carpet also did the same with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras.



Notice this. Notice who is rushed and who is not. pic.twitter.com/QaUSNVhoVe — Whitney Alese (@TheReclaimed) May 25, 2024

A female security guard at the Cannes Film Festival this year is being slammed online for alleged racism.

The woman first made headlines after being told off by American singer-actress Kelly Rowland, 43, for rushing her up the red carpet on May 21.

The next day, she was seen doing the same to Dominican actress Massiel Taveras as the latter attempted to pose for photos.

Massiel, 39, was later seen shoving the woman's hands off herself before exiting the red carpet.

Fans of Yoona, who turns 34 on May 30, then pointed out how the singer-actress from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation received the same treatment.

A post on X alleging racism has gone viral with over 50,000 likes and 11,000 reposts.

"Kelly Rowland, Massiel Taveras and Yoona. There's a pattern here. Cannes should terminate her," wrote user Robismore, alluding to the fact that all the women mentioned are people of colour.

"Weird behaviour, what kind of festival thinks it's cool to harass the guests?" remarked another netizen below his post.

Finding out that security racist woman at Cannes did the same thing to yoona on the red carpet??? Like why is she still there and not fired after Kelly rowland’s situation ???? pic.twitter.com/X3JnpLUXAd — Rockville⁷🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@4lynnie_NY) May 25, 2024

