Gossip mill: Sora Ma reveals baby's gender, Taiwanese actor Hsiu Chieh-kai cast opposite Jesseca Liu in Emerald Hill, Mayiduo to star in horror movie with Glenn Yong and Philip Keung

Sora Ma reveals baby's gender

Sora Ma announced her pregnancy earlier this year and now the expecting mother has revealed her baby's gender on social media.

An Instagram Reel from yesterday (May 15) shows Sora, 39, pulling on a long roll of alternating colours — pink and blue — that counts down from nine to zero and asks: "Are you ready?"

In the end, the strip reveals that she's having a baby boy!

Sora's showbiz pals, including Chen Xiuhuan, Hong Huifang and Priscelia Chan, congratulated her in comments.

"Looking forward to seeing your little prince," Apple Hong wrote.

Taiwanese actor Hsiu Chieh-kai cast opposite Jesseca Liu in Emerald Hill

Taiwanese actor Hsiu Chieh-kai has joined the cast of The Little Nyonya spinoff Emerald Hill.

He will be playing Zhang Jinhe, the second son of Peranakan matriarch Liu Xiuniang (Zoe Tay), married to Li Shuqin (Jesseca Liu). Zhang Xinniang (Tasha Low) is reunited with the family as their apparent long-lost daughter Anya.

Chieh-kai is known for his roles in drama series Mars (2004), Second Life (2013) and Light the Night (2021).

Mayiduo to star in horror movie with Glenn Yong and Philip Keung

The upcoming movie Kong Tao starring local stars Mayiduo (Kelvin Tan) and Glenn Yong had its lensing ceremony earlier today.

"Hello mummy, I'm making a movie with veteran (Hong Kong) actor Philip Keung," Mayiduo, 32, wrote in an Instagram post.

According to Glenn's Instagram Stories, the lensing ceremony took place at the Batu Caves in Malaysia.

The 27-year-old, who shared that it was his first time acting in a horror flick, added: "I'm actually kinda scared, LOL. No turning back now that we're done with the official lensing ceremony.

"Can't believe I'm doing a Thai horror movie."

Nevertheless, he was looking forward to spending the next two months filming the movie alongside his co-stars, which include Malaysian actors Eric Lay and Yumi Wong, and Thai actress Kao Supassara Thanachart.

