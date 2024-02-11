'Our family is growing by 2 tiny feet': Sora Ma expecting baby in Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE – Actress Sora Ma delivered a piece of good news on the first day of Chinese New Year, announcing that she is expecting a baby.

The Malaysia-born artiste wished her followers a happy Chinese New Year in a video uploaded on social media on Feb 10, as she disclosed that she is going to be a mother soon. She included a photo of an ultrasound scan taped to a Mandarin orange.

“Our family is growing by two tiny feet. Baby on the way,” she wrote in English on Instagram.

She was congratulated on social media by several celebrity pals, including Shaun Chen, Jayley Woo, Christopher Lee, Apple Hong, Thomas Ong and Kate Pang.

Ma, 40, registered her marriage to her husband, who is not from the entertainment industry, in October 2021 and held her wedding at a hotel in Orchard Road in July 2022.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3Kb-2OrCFn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading[/embed]

The actress, who is also a certified Pilates matwork instructor, told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that she is more than three months pregnant, with the baby due around August.

On Feb 9, Ma had shared on social media a column she wrote for Shin Min Daily News about handling questions from relatives during Chinese New Year.

She disclosed that the question she feared most was: “When are you going to have a child?”

“Now that I have announced the pregnancy, I can openly take part in the conversation,” Ma told Zaobao. “I am also thinking of joining the mothers’ chat groups, as I hope to learn from others or share the process with friends who are pregnant at the same time.”

ALSO READ: Rebecca Lim welcomes baby boy with husband

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.