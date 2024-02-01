Rebecca Lim welcomes baby boy with husband

It's a boy for local actress Rebecca Lim and her hubby Matthew Webster.

The good news was revealed in an Instagram post by her talent management company The Celebrity Agency (TCA) this afternoon (Feb 1) with a photo of the baby's foot.

"Congratulations Rebecca Lim and Matthew Webster on your adorable baby boy! Wishing you three all the happiness in the world!" the post read.

According to Mediacorp, Rebecca gave birth on Jan 30.

The 37-year-old announced her pregnancy on Sept 12 last year through a post by TCA with a photo of her hubby embracing her from behind as they gently cradled her baby bump.

Rebecca also told AsiaOne in a previous interview that she preferred a natural birth and intended to do a 40-day confinement to return to her best condition.

