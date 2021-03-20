Gossip mill: Thomas Ong offended a director because of his bad temper and frank nature - and other entertainment news this week

Thomas Ong offended a director because of his bad temper and frank nature

Recently, retired local actor Thomas Ong went down memory lane with host Quan Yi Fong in the latest episode of the meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, and recalled a time when he pissed off a TV drama director during filming.

"My character had reached a certain point in that episode so he's changed, and I felt he wouldn't speak the way the script required. I told the director I don't want to say the lines. The director was under pressure because he needed to finish filming a few scenes before it got dark. So he said, 'Okay, we don't film. Let's all end work now,'" Thomas, 52, said.

Yi Fong replied wide-eyed, if the same were to happen to her right then during the filming of Hear U Out, she would be extremely shocked and embarrassed.

Thomas agreed wholeheartedly, adding: "My temper is actually quite bad, so I have to control myself."

Original cast of Louis Koo's hit 2001 TVB drama A Step Into The Past return in new film sequel

Twenty years after it became a huge TV hit, Hong Kong TVB drama A Step into the Past — starring Louis Koo, Raymond Lam, Jessica Hsuan, and Singaporean Michelle Saram — is back with a film sequel starring its original cast.

In the drama, Louis' character Siu-lung is a 21st-century policeman who travels back in time to the Warring States period of ancient China, and influences a string of important historical events. Raymond plays Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a unified China.

The movie, titled Back to the Past, continues from the drama and dropped its first movie trailer recently, showing Siu-lung — in a T-shirt and holding a pistol — and Emperor Qin at odds with each other. According to Hong Kong reports, the movie will include a crucial character Ken but it is not known who will play the role. The release date has not been revealed.

Netizens amazed at Simon Yam's simple meal at roadside stall

PHOTO: Instagram/simonyamofficial, Internet screengrab

Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam caused a stir recently — in person and online — when he was spotted having a simple meal of rice with minced meat and a plate of vegetables, at roadside stall no less. It was not mentioned where it happened.

According to media reports, crowds gathered to watch the 66-year-old but he was nevertheless still friendly and chitchatted with them, saying: "I still want to act for another 10 years but I'm worried no one will watch."

The commotion continued online with netizens marvelling at how down-to-earth Simon is. "He's such a big star but he actually eats the same food as me," one comment said.

