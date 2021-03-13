Gossip mill: Thomas Ong turns down nomination in Star Awards Top 30 Most Popular Male Artistes, he explains why — and other entertainment news this week

Thomas Ong turns down nomination in Star Awards Top 30 Most Popular Male Artistes, he explains why

No FOMO for veteran actor Thomas Ong, even when it's the season for local celebs to find out how popular they are in viewers' eyes. On Thursday (March 11), the 52-year-old posted on Instagram that his friends have been asking him why he wasn't nominated in the Star Awards Top 30 Most Popular Male Artistes category.

He replied: "The production crew called me last week to inform me something about the Top 30. But this year, I want to watch the competition simply as part of the audience, so I turned down the nomination. Thank you everyone for your love."

JJ Lin's massive living room in luxurious Taipei home leaves pop idol Jackson Wang gobsmacked

Local superstar JJ Lin got on an Instagram livestream with K-pop boyband Got7's Jackson Wang on Thursday night (March 11) and the latter — even with his substantial fame and fortune — was left gobsmacked after a virtual viewing of JJ's living room in Taipei.

Both, coincidentally, are currently serving their quarantine.

Jackson, 26, said: "That's an arcade? How big is your house to have an arcade inside your house?"

"Is that another living room next to a living room?!"

"People are going to get lost when they go to your house."

Yes, Jackson, it's hard for us to take it in either, but, hey, how are commoners like us able to understand the crazy rich lives, right? JJ's home is reportedly worth $19 million, y'know.

Louis Koo gets 8 stitches on eyeball after sustaining injury during filming of Dynasty Warriors

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo revealed on Weibo yesterday (March 12) that he sustained an injury to his right eye during the filming of new movie Dynasty Warriors, which is scheduled to release next month.

"I needed eight stitches on my eyeball, and it was the first time that I knew stitches could be done on eyes, too. And because we were on a tight deadline, I flew to New Zealand for filming before my eye recovered. It seemed like it all happened only yesterday," Louis wrote.

