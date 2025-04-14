Gossip mill: Vicki Zhao makes rare video appearance, Chinese drama slammed for using AI Dilraba Dilmurat, Nam Yoon-su accidentally reposts NSFW content

Vicki Zhao makes rare video appearance

Chinese actress Vicki Zhao made a rare video appearance recently for an exhibition celebrating the late Taiwanese novelist Chiung Yao.

In the 28-second clip, which the 49-year-old posted on Weibo, she said: "Auntie Chiung Yao is a legend and the pride of women. She has left a rich and colourful chapter in literature, film, television and music.

"Let us listen to her songs and feel the wonder and grandeur of life. Let us spend our youth together."

She bid the Taipei exhibition best of luck.

The video marked Vicki's first video appearance since 2021, when she was blacklisted in mainland China and her internet presence scrubbed.

Fans were excited to see her and gushed over her new short hairstyle.

"It's great to see you in such good shape," a netizen commented.

Another wrote: "I have been waiting for the phrase 'I am Vicki Zhao' for over three years."

Vicki shot to stardom in 1998 after appearing in the drama adaptation of Chiung Yao's My Fair Princess alongside Ruby Lin and Fan Bingbing.

Chinese drama slammed for using AI Dilraba Dilmurat

Fans of Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat are up in arms against a short web drama for seemingly using AI to face-swap her.

Sharing clips of the show titled Ni Qi on April 10, netizens pointed out that the actress who played the main character, a high school student, looked nothing like the Uyghur actress from the side, but when facing the camera, a filter of Dilraba was used.

"The quality of the face-swapping is very poor, and it can't even replicate a tiny bit of Dilraba Dilmurat's original look," a netizen posted.

In the clips, the filter can also be seen glitching and looking uncanny.

One fan wrote that Dilraba's face "looked deformed" in it.

As there was no indication that this was done with Dilraba's consent, fans asked the 32-year-old actress' agency to take legal action against the infringement.

By the following day, Chinese media reported that the clips had been taken down.

Back in 2023, former Mediacorp actor Dai Xiangyu was also faceswapped into a drama, albeit with his permission presumably.

Chinese drama A Date With The Future replaced two disgraced actors — Wang Dong and Xu Kaicheng — with Xiangyu, 40, and Chinese actor Wang Zirui respectively.

While some netizens thought the AI looked "smooth", others thought Xiangyu was done dirty as only his face appeared in the drama, with the hair and body remaining that of Wang Dong's.

"Can I say that Dai Xiangyu looks uglier after he replaced Wang Dong's face?" one netizen shared on Weibo. "He is so tall and good-looking in real life, but with the replacement he looks short and fat."

Another wrote: "I was wondering, if that was really him, how did he become so ugly?"

Nam Yoon-su accidentally reposts NSFW content

Nam Yoon-su is the latest South Korean actor to post not-suitable-for-work (NSFW) content on Instagram Story and state it was unintentional.

On April 13, he briefly shared a post showing an adult advertisement and his agency said the explicit content was not a result of Yoon-su being hacked, but was likely reposted when his phone was in his pocket while driving.

They also reasoned that Yoon-su was not looking at such material, because of the post being up for 20 to 30 minutes instead of having been taken down immediately.

"If he had pressed it while looking at it, he would have apologised, but it seems that he accidentally pressed it while his phone was in his pocket," he said. "Nam Yoon-su and the company found out about it through fan reports, and the post was deleted not long after it was reposted.

"If he had reposted it by accident, wouldn't he have deleted it immediately?"

The 27-year-old actor apologised in a subsequent Instagram Story: "Today, I belatedly realised that an unpleasant post was reposted without my knowledge.

"I sincerely apologise and am upset to have caused discomfort to many people. I will take greater care in the future."

He also shared a screenshot of his Instagram Explore page as proof he was not recommended NSFW content by his algorithm, seemingly to show that he did not peruse explicit posts.

Previously in December 2024, Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung-hoon shared the poster of a Japanese adult video (JAV) parody of the show on his Instagram Story.

His agency BH Entertainment said in a statement to the press: "Park Sung-hoon uploaded [the poster] by mistake while checking a post he received in his DMs. The actor himself was also surprised."

However, netizens were sceptical of the explanation and wondered if Sung-hoon had saved the image to his phone, which led his agency to make a further statement.

"He received the photo as a DM and saved it to his photo album in order to deliver it to a company representative," they said.

