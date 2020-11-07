Gossip mill: Zoe Tay says she's a fox spirit at home - and other entertainment news this week

Zoe Tay says she's a fox spirit at home

She's the Queen of Caldecott Hill, but at home with her husband and three sons, local actress Zoe Tay is a fox spirit, she said in an interview with Pin Prestige magazine.

"I think I'm a fox spirit! Really. My oldest (son) is very handsome so he is Tripitaka," she quipped, referring to the characters in the famous Chinese novel Journey to the West.

"My second (son) is born in the year of the pig so he is Pigsy. My youngest is the Monkey King, and my husband is Monk Sha because he has no hair.

"I'm the fox spirit because I have to keep changing myself to handle all of them."

The cheeky 52-year-old also recalled an incident when she dyed her hair blonde for filming and lied to her sons: "I am your mother's twin sister, your mother will never return."

At the time, she did not explain clearly to her kids before leaving the country for a shoot. While her oldest son had a rough idea of what was going on, her youngest one was so scared he kept asking for mummy to come back.

Rui En hosts her first variety show in 10 years

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Ben Yeo 杨志龙

It's a year of firsts for Singapore actress Rui En, who recently appeared in her first livestream in a Facebook live broadcast with actor-host Ben Yeo to promote her first variety show in 10 years, Dare To Try.

In the new show, the 39-year-old follows closely five celebrities, Ben included, to experience their lifestyle.

As to how she felt about hosting again after so many years, Rui En said: "I am very happy because the flow in variety shows is different from dramas, but I am still not used to the way of speaking in the former."

Rui En's last hosting gig was Lodge With Me: Hokkaido in 2010. Dare To Try will be available on meWATCH soon.

Ex-Mediacorp actress Chris Tong removes tumour from leg

Former Mediacorp actress Chris Tong has undergone surgery for a tumour in her leg.

The 37-year-old revealed to Shin Min Daily in a recent interview that she found a lump on her left leg at the start of the year. Despite seeing a doctor, taking medicine and applying ointment for three months, the swelling did not go down.

The condition of the tumour later deteriorated and the pustules became so painful that she had the hour-long surgery on Tuesday (Nov 3) to remove it.

While she was given a regional anaesthesia, Chris could still feel a bit of pain, as well as feel her skin getting cut off for laboratory tests.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/tongbingyu

The Malaysian actress has been discharged from the hospital and needs to change and clean her wound frequently. Thankfully, she can still walk, albeit at a slower pace.

She is waiting for the test report to be released to find out the cause of the tumour. "I also plan to test my DNA next week to see where the problem is. This period of time is difficult but I can only try to relax myself and not think too much," Chris added.

