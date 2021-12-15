Gotham Knights series in development at The CW by Batwoman team

A Gotham Knights TV series is in the works at The CW from the team behind Batwoman.

While the series will revolve around Batman characters, Gotham Knights is not a spin-off of Batwoman and is not based on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game. The series will instead be based on the popular DC comics of the same name.

In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, the TV series finds his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.

Set in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours known as the Gotham Knights.

Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (both of Batwoman and Gotham) will serve as writers and executive producers on the project, while Natalie Abrams (Batwoman) is a writer and co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti, the producer behind The CW’s The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl and Superman and Lois will also serve as an executive producer alongside Sarah Schechter and David Madden.

