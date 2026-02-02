Grammys host Trevor Noah jokes about Nicki Minaj's friendship with Donald Trump

Trevor Noah joked about Nicki Minaj's friendship with Donald Trump during the Grammy Awards.

The 41-year-old comedian hosted the awards show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb 1) night, and Trevor made a joke about Nicki's recent show of support for the US President.

The comedian said: "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here."

Trevor's comment prompted applause from the crowd inside the arena. Chrissy Teigen — who attended the ceremony with John Legend, her husband — then gave Trevor a thumbs up, seemingly in support of her absence.

The comedy star then added: "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

Trevor subsequently did an impression of the billionaire businessman, saying: "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki.

"I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

Nicki recently described herself as Trump's "number one fan".

The 43-year-old rap star reaffirmed her support for the billionaire, insisting that she won't allow "hate" to change her mind about the US President.

During an appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit in January, Nicki — who is one of the world's best-selling rap artists — said: "Well, I don't know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan. And that's not going to change. And the hate, what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's gonna motivate all of us to support him more."

Nicki insisted that she won't be swayed by outside influences.

The rap star said: "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It's not gonna work, OK?

"He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen."

[[nid:729027]]